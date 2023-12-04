Wisconsin Army Guard brigade installs new senior enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jade Beehler, commander of the 64th Troop Command, hands off the noncommissioned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jade Beehler, commander of the 64th Troop Command, hands off the noncommissioned officer’s sword to Command Sgt. Maj John Buck, the incoming 64th Troop Command senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 2 at the US Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis. The change of responsibility ceremony celebrates the outgoing command sergeant major and welcomes the incoming command sergeant major. 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo by Spc. Emiliano Alcorta see less | View Image Page

by Sgt. Payton Wehr



MADISON, Wis. — Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Fulton transferred the responsibility of the 64th Troop Command’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. John Buck during a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 2 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wisconsin.



The tradition of the change of responsibility ceremony is a longstanding practice in which the departing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically hands over responsibility by transferring the noncommissioned officer sword to the unit commander, who then passes it on to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer.



Not only does this mark the end of Fulton’s time as the brigade command sergeant major, but also his time in the Army as he will be retiring with a total of 33 years in service. Because of this, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, which is presented for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding achievements.



Fulton enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1991 as an airborne infantryman, initially assigned to Company B, 2nd Ranger Battalion, presently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Seattle, Washington. In 1998, he transferred to the Wisconsin National Guard, where he held various leadership roles and earned the U.S. Military's third-highest decoration for valor, the Silver Star.

In May 2021, Fulton took responsibility as the senior noncommissioned officer of the 64th Troop Command.



“It has been an honor and a highlight of my career,” Fulton said. “This brigade is the most diverse brigade in the state. The Soldiers in our ranks continue to impress and amaze me with their level of professionalism and their commitment to their mission.”



Buck comes to the 64th Troop Command after serving in a variety of roles throughout the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 157th Medical Enhancement Brigade and 64th Troop Command.



“To the Soldiers of the 64th Troop Command, I am honored to serve such a talented and diverse unit,” said Buck. “I look forward to promoting and encouraging your continued excellence and success as you execute critical missions for Wisconsin and our nation.”



The 64th Troop Command provides logistical, administrative, and training support to unique and specialized Wisconsin Army National Guard units not attached to other deployable units. The command includes aviation, sustainment and support, personnel, band, legal, cyber, chemical, contracting, transportation, maintenance, public affairs, and medical units. It is also home to the Wisconsin Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package.



