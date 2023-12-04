Resolving Unmatched Transactions: NAVSUP WSS's Triumph Over Over-Aged UMTs

Unmatched Transactions (UMTs) can be a thorny issue for financial departments, often causing headaches for organizations dealing with complex payment and disbursement processes. In the case of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), a directive in October 2022 aimed to address the longstanding UMTs, setting ambitious goals for resolution by the end of fiscal year 2023. This article explores the challenges faced by NAVSUP WSS and their remarkable success in eliminating over-aged UMTs.



A UMT is a payment or disbursement initiated by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and transmitted electronically to Navy ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) with an element in the Line of Accounting (LOA) or the dollar value failing to match the corresponding purchase order (PO). Mismatches result from of a wide range of issues, complicating the resolution process.



In October 2022, NAVSUP HQ issued a directive to the Enterprise finance departments, challenging them to eliminate all UMTs over 365 days old. Additionally, any UMT more than 60 days old and exceeding $200,000 had to be resolved by the end of FY23. At the time of the directive, NAVSUP WSS was grappling with 197 over-aged UMTs, presenting a significant task for accounting and billing teams.



Facing the challenge head-on, the NAVSUP WSS comptroller team embarked on a mission to clear the backlog of over-aged UMTs. What followed was a remarkable display of efficiency and determination.



“The mandate to reduce all UMTs over 365 days old to zero required a combined response from the comptroller accounting, billing, operations, and transportation teams. The teams attacked the directive using their subject matter expertise in each area to engage with vendors, customers, DFAS, and our contracting shops, directing needed actions for each individual UMT,” said Mr. Robert Shepherd, NAVSUP WSS, Material Accounting Director. “With persistence and hard work, they finished the task ahead of schedule and continue to work towards further reductions in our unmatched transaction balances.”



Within the first four months, NAVSUP WSS teams achieved a 60 percent reduction in over-aged UMTs. Their progress continued, reaching an impressive 80 percent reduction by the six-month mark. Against all odds, the teams completed the daunting task within nine months, exceeding the expectations set by the directive.



“This project challenged the comptroller team to reach well beyond their normal scope of research. This included organizing and analyzing data from many different platforms and communicating those results to the stakeholders to prompt the necessary corrections,” said Mr. Liam Fries, NAVSUP WSS, Database Integrity Division Supervisor. “Each aged UMT had its own complicated footprint, which required elaborate research and specific troubleshooting, so it was not a one-size-fits-all approach to reach this goal.”



While the directive might seem straightforward, the reality was far from simple. Every UMT presented unique challenges and nuances, making the resolution process intricate and demanding. The NAVSUP WSS teams had to navigate through a maze of discrepancies, addressing each UMT's specific issues to ensure accurate reconciliation.



“Working UMT’s is not glamorous and can be frustrating when the ability to do your job is predicated on another service, command, or code providing assistance. The WSS team exceeded the deadline with ease,” said Mark Johnson, NAVSUP WSS, Material Accounting Director. “I have always said, WSS has the best accounting team in the Navy, and this one example goes a long way to proving it.”



The successful resolution of over-aged UMTs by NAVSUP WSS stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to financial accuracy and efficiency. Despite the complexities inherent in unmatched transactions, the teams at NAVSUP WSS showcased their resilience and expertise, achieving an impressive reduction in UMTs within the specified timeframe. This accomplishment not only highlights the capabilities of NAVSUP WSS, but also sets a standard for tackling financial challenges in large organizations.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

