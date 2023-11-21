Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack welcomes Kunsan University students

    Wolf Pack welcomes Kunsan University students

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Students from Kunsan National University visited Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on November 15, 2023, to tour the base and gain a better insight into how the Wolf Pack fits into the defense of ROK and United States Forces Korea operations.

    During the tour, students learned about Kunsan AB’s mission priorities, including the support of the more than 70-year alliance with the ROK, built on the shared commitment to the defense and stability of the region. The base tour program is designed to provide members of the Wolf Pack the opportunity to interact with organizations throughout the local community during their short tour assignment.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023
    Wolf Pack
    Base Tour
    Gunsan
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM
    Kunsan National University

