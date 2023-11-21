Wolf Pack welcomes Kunsan University students

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Students from Kunsan National University visited Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on November 15, 2023, to tour the base and gain a better insight into how the Wolf Pack fits into the defense of ROK and United States Forces Korea operations.
During the tour, students learned about Kunsan AB’s mission priorities, including the support of the more than 70-year alliance with the ROK, built on the shared commitment to the defense and stability of the region. The base tour program is designed to provide members of the Wolf Pack the opportunity to interact with organizations throughout the local community during their short tour assignment.
