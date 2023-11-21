Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM honors Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto Morrison

    A final salute to Chief Warrant Officer Alberto A. M. Morrison.

    A Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Network Enterprise

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Story by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) conducted a rededication ceremony to honor the late, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto (Big Al) Morrison on 1 Dec. in front of the command headquarters at Greely Hall.

    Morrison is the former Senior Communications and Electronics Warrant Officer for NETCOM. During his tenure at NETCOM, Morrison excelled at supervising readiness programs which included test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment; communications towers; satellite terminals; cryptographic and night-vision devices and weapons systems.

    After serving more the 29 years in the United States Army, Morrison retired in 2019 and settled down in Sierra Vista. During the ceremony, conference room 2111 in Greely Hall was rededicated after Chief Warrant Officer 5 Morrison as a tribute and memorial to his noteworthy contributions to the United States Army, Signal Corps, NETCOM and the Warrant Officer Cohort.

    NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank provided opening remarks, followed by speakers Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn L. Bell, NETCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin D. Kuhn, 335th Theater Signal Command Senior Electric Maintenance Warrant Officer.

    After the ceremony an honor guard from Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), (NETCOM) placed a wreath in Room 2111 to honor Chief Morrison with his memorial plaque being mounted in the rededicated conference room shortly after.

    NETCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell and NETCOM Command Sergeant Major Jason McCoy along with members of the Warrant Officer cohort helped organize the conference room dedication.



    For more news on the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto A.M. Morrison, NETCOM rededication ceremony please visit: https://www.army.mil/article/272099/netcom_warrant_officer_cohort_help_honor_soldiers_legacy

