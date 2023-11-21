Trees for Troops returns to NWS Yorktown and JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Yorktown, Va. (December 4, 2023) A joyful and triumphant event returns this Friday, December 8th to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Both installations will give away free freshly cut Christmas trees for servicemembers as part of the annual Trees for Troops program.



NWS Yorktown’s Trees for Troops giveaway takes place on Friday, December 8th from 1800 to 2000 at their Sports Zone Gym located at 2072 Lebanon Church Road, Newport News, VA 23603. Freshly cut trees will be available on a first come-first serve basis. Make plans to hark in the holiday season with merriment, as the annual tree giveaway coincides with their Winter Wonderland event which promises to bring joy for visitors of all ages at the same location. This year’s event was coordinated by Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff and supported by various tenant commands onboard the installation for another year of memorable holiday cheer. Direct questions about the event to MWR at (757) 887-7395.



Trees for Troops will also dock at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on Friday, December 8th starting at 0930 until all the fresh cut Christmas trees are gone, or until 1530 at their tennis courts located at 720 New Guinea Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23459. Fresh cut Christmas trees are available to active duty military ID card holders, and there is a limit of one tree per family, home, household or sponsor. Organizers ask that attendees bring their own help and supplies to secure their tree in or on their vehicle. If there are trees remaining, the lot will reopen on Saturday, December 9th at 1200. Direct questions about the event to JEB Little Creek-Fort Story’s One Stop at (757) 422-7600.



This year, FedEx Freight will deliver over 15,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military families stationed at over 80 installations across the country. NWS Yorktown and JEB Little Creek-Fort Story represent the two U.S. Navy installations officially selected in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region for the annual Trees for Troops giveaway.



Since 2005, the Trees for Troops program, as part of the larger Christmas SPIRIT foundation, has delivered over 277,000 free trees to servicemembers of all branches. “Trees for Troops is a very rewarding program to everyone involved,” said Wendy Richardson, Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Chairperson. “It is such an honor to have the opportunity to say thank you to our troops and help ensure military families have the kind of joyful, traditional Christmas memories that we would wish for America’s heroes.”

