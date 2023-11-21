The 201st RSG Forward returns from overseas deployment

More than 80 Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard’s Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group Forward returned home after a nearly year-long deployment to Europe December 1, 2023. Soldiers and family members were reunited during a welcome home ceremony held at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta.





“You represent the very best of our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard during his remarks to the Soldiers and family members. “All of you have performed in an exceptional manner over the last ten months.”





During their deployment, the Soldiers of the 201st RSG provided base operation support for more than 60,000 personnel at multiple stations throughout Europe. Their mobilization was part of a pre-planned rotation of US military forces which conduct multinational training and operations with allies to build regional security.





“You had a very challenging mission and a very unique mission, providing support to nine forward operating sites across four countries…delivering unparalleled support to U.S. and NATO forces,” said Wilson. “Our forces in Europe are more capable because of you, and are world is safer because of you.”





The 201st RSG is a unique structure within the Georgia National Guard. Comprised of a diverse group of units with specialty response missions, the 201st RSG is equally capable of supporting overseas combat operations and domestic emergency response operations.





The 201st RSG has deployed units and personnel multiple times since its 2004 organization. Soldiers of the 201st mobilized to Afghanistan from 2011-2012 and from 2013-2014. In 2018, Soldiers of the 201st mobilized to Iraq where they served as the Base Operating Support Integrator in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. Subordinate units of the 201st RSG have also mobilized in support of operations in Korea and Egypt.





More than 30,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Georgia National Guard have deployed in support of overseas missions in all geographic combatant commands since September 11, 2001.

