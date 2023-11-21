Bravo Co, 98th SIG Bn deploys to Poland

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Col (P) Marlene Markotan, 335th Signal Command deputy commander (far right), and Col...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Col (P) Marlene Markotan, 335th Signal Command deputy commander (far right), and Col Patrick Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander (second from the right), were in attendance at the Bravo Company, 98th Signal Battalion deployment ceremony at the Cooley Ballroom, located on the Arizona State University campus December 2, 2023. First Lt. Christopher Tolino, Bravo Company commander, will lead Soldiers to Poland to support signal needs. He assumed command of Bravo Company in January 2022 and will be leading his company in support of operations throughout the European Command theater. It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country will honor. First Lt. Tolino, who is a junior officer but very professional, will lead Soldiers to Poland. United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world. see less | View Image Page

Col (P) Marlene Markotan, 335th Signal Command deputy commander (far right), and Col Patrick Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander (second from the right), were in attendance at the Bravo Company, 98th Signal Battalion deployment ceremony at the Cooley Ballroom, located on the Arizona State University campus December 2, 2023.



First Lt. Christopher Tolino, Bravo Company commander, will lead Soldiers to Poland to support signal needs. He assumed command of Bravo Company in January 2022 and will be leading his company in support of operations throughout the European Command theater.



It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country will honor. First Lt. Tolino, who is a junior officer but very professional, will lead Soldiers to Poland.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.