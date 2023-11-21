Submarine Squadron 11 Hosts DESI 2023 Closing Ceremony

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) hosted a closing ceremony for the 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 21.



DESI, established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. This year, the Chilean submarine CS Carrera (SS 22) came to San Diego to participate in the program.



During the ceremony, the Commander in Chief of the Chilean Submarine Force, Commodore Oscar Manzano addressed the crowd, saying, "It is an honor for Chile to conclude the participation of the Carrera Submarine in the DESI 2023 deployment. The Carrera Submarine of the Scorpene Class remains the most modern Diesel-Electric submarine in the American continent, equipped with state-of-the-art systems and at the forefront of submarine technology.”



Commander, CSS-11, Capt. Ken Douglas, expressed his appreciation to Carrera’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Sven Barckhahn and his crew for their outstanding professionalism and dedication over the past few months.



“It has been an honor to have you as part of our team during your deployment,” said Douglas. “The partnerships we have forged and exercised during this time speak volumes to the strong ties between the United States and Chile. You and your men have spent more than four months deployed, with many of those days underway, and this was made possible by the professionalism and drive of the crew and the enduring partnership between our navies.”



During their time in San Diego, Carrera participated in bilateral exercises, advancing partnership goals between the United States and Chile. They supported antisubmarine warfare (ASW) training exercises with the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific and Patrol & Reconnaissance Wing 10. “These ASW exercises are the pinnacle and serve as the final certification for [U.S.] carrier strike groups prior to overseas deployments,” said Capt. Michael Van Poots, Reserve Deputy Commander for Submarine Force Atlantic. “Commander Barckhahn, you and your crew performed admirably. You have continued the DESI tradition of ‘top-notch’ Chilean submarine support to the U.S. Navy. You have set the bar high and have challenged those who will follow you.”



Carrera’s deployment was designed to strengthen regional cooperation and security operations theater-wide. The completion of this exercise marks the Chilean Navy’s 10th deployment as part of the DESI program, which began in 2007. Chilean submarines have participated in more than 800 days of ASW training exercises and events with the U.S. in both the Pacific and Atlantic fleets.



Submarine Squadron 11 is based at Naval Base Point Loma and consists of four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines, the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) and Undersea Rescue Command (URC). The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support for each of these units.

