This month's “Excellent Airman” is Airman 1st Class Kyra Body! Body serves as a Customer Service Technician with the 117th Force Support Squadron. “Our role in the mission is to ensure that our members and their families are taken care of so they can have the peace of mind that they need to focus on their part of the mission” she explained.

Body graduated from the University of Alabama in 2020, but said she wanted more from her career and wanted to contribute more to society. After thinking for some time, she decided to follow in her family's footsteps and join the military. “I knew I wanted to go into the Air Force. I’m thankful every single day that I made the right choice,” she said.

Body originally joined as a CSS troop with the 117th Operations Group on Aug. 23, 2022. She left to BMT shortly after in January 2023 where she earned Honor Graduate. “I finished there in March and went to tech school where I continued to seek learning experiences and continued to strive for success,” she said.

Shortly after returning from school, Body applied and was chosen for her current position. “I’m here to continue to work hard, learn my job to the best of my abilities, and continue to grow in my military career,” she said.

Body said her favorite memory so far is her first TDY to Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan. “This was my first time going overseas,” she said. “We were put in a hotel off base so being able to view the military side as well as being immersed into another culture, it was an amazing learning opportunity and an amazing experience.”

“I’m here to serve the best I can,” Body said. “I love helping people and I love serving. Not just my country, but my community as well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 12:04 Story ID: 458984 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nov. Excellent Airman Story, by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.