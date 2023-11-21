At the close of Suicide Prevention Month, the 459th Air Refueling Wing collaborated with the Joint Base Aandrews Integrated Prevention Program Workshop on September 29th to record a Day of Hope Webinar. This Webinar instructs how to create an evidence-informed individual suicide prevention plan referred to as the My Resilience Plan Template.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 11:33
|Story ID:
|458960
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
