    Day of Hope Webinar 2023

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    At the close of Suicide Prevention Month, the 459th Air Refueling Wing collaborated with the Joint Base Aandrews Integrated Prevention Program Workshop on September 29th to record a Day of Hope Webinar. This Webinar instructs how to create an evidence-informed individual suicide prevention plan referred to as the My Resilience Plan Template.

    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 11:20
    #dayofhope #psychologicalhealth #suicideprevention

