Day of Hope Webinar 2023

At the close of Suicide Prevention Month, the 459th Air Refueling Wing collaborated with the Joint Base Aandrews Integrated Prevention Program Workshop on September 29th to record a Day of Hope Webinar. This Webinar instructs how to create an evidence-informed individual suicide prevention plan referred to as the My Resilience Plan Template.

