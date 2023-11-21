Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Holly Costa

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Holly Costa

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Holly Costa, the Emergency Management chief in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District is supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as a Local Government Liaison or LGL.

    The USACE LGL team is here to assist with the Right of Entry collection for debris removal. One part of their job is to communicate with the survivors what the Corps’ Private Property Debris Removal program entails, how to sign up, and what to expect during the debris removal process.

    “I’m working out at the Disaster Recovery Center in Lahaina, answering questions and providing updates to the community,” said Costa. “I volunteered for this mission because I have experience with wildfire recovery and wanted to be able to help the people of Maui.”

