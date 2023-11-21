JBER flying crew chief hits rare milestone, reflects on career

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker | Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, left, the fuels distribution section chief assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker | Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, left, the fuels distribution section chief assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, explains fuel levels in an R-11 refueling truck to Tech. Sgt. Brandon Bryant, right, a flying crew chief with the 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 3, 2023. Offloading fuel from a C-17 into an R-11 refueling truck allows fuels distribution operators the ability to rapidly refuel other aircraft in an Agile Combat Employment scenario by bypassing the need for fuel bladders or storage containers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – When we talk about multi-capable Airmen, our flying crew chiefs are just that – certified to work on multiple airframes. These maintainers keep planes soaring through the skies while also ensuring that crewmembers are safe and sound.



Here at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Bryant is a flying crew chief aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 703d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, but getting back to this point in his career hasn’t been easy.



Bryant has seen the aircraft maintenance field from multiple perspectives. He previously served as an FCC for two years at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, before moving here where he spent time teaching as an instructor for JBER maintainers. As Bryant transitioned from his instructor role back to the flight line, leadership of the 703rd saw the need for an FCC program of their own.



Standing up the program would be no small task and they needed to call on the right Airman to establish it. Due to his experience and knowledge, Bryant was asked to take on the job.



“I filled that void immediately,” said Bryant. “I wanted to help with whatever my unit needed; I just went for it. I felt like the challenge rekindled some of the dreams that I didn’t accomplish initially.”



Bryant says that as an FCC, he’s in the business of moving airplanes. He’s also helped provide airlift support to joint operations alongside the Army, Navy, and other branches of service. Throughout his career, Bryant had seen how essential the role was firsthand and he was ready to take on the challenge because of the benefit it’d give his unit.



As a leader, Bryant strives to be an example for his Airmen. He’s learned that it’s possible to come back from a mistake. During his time as an FCC at JBLM, Bryant faced a challenging point in his career. He found himself in disciplinary trouble, receiving an article and losing a stripe. He believed that his flying career had come to an end, but he didn’t let this stop him from turning everything around and becoming a trusted and reliable Airman in his field.



“When I got the article, it devastated me a little bit,” Bryant said. “It hardened me and gave me that much more fuel to come back. I’ve been preaching to these young guys that it’s not a one-mistake Air Force, I’m living proof of this.”



Since becoming an FCC, Bryant has achieved a feat that** very few have. He’s visited all seven continents, an accomplishment only 0.02 percent of people will achieve. For Bryant, this was a major milestone in his career, as it was a goal he had set for himself from the very beginning. He knows of only one other FCC who has accomplished the same.



“As soon as I got down there [Australia], I said, ‘this is my last continent’,” Bryant said. “When I got back here [JBER], they held a resilience event for me. It felt good to be recognized.”



Since introducing the program at the 703d AMXS, Bryant has become a certifier for FCCs. In his role, he evaluates Airmen’s skills and knowledge of the aircraft, their maturity, how they work in a team, and their capacity to perform without immediate supervision.



Becoming an FCC requires more than just the traditional responsibilities of a crew chief. They are responsible for core tasks from multiple Air Force Specialty Codes, including electrical and environmental systems, hydraulics, and more. Aspiring FCCs must step out of their comfort zones, constantly learning and becoming familiar with a wide range of skills.



Currently at the 703d, Senior Airman Owen Johnson, a crew chief and troop of Bryant aspires of becoming an FCC. He sees Bryant as a role model as he works toward the accomplishment. Johnson first met Bryant when he moved to JBER and was a student in Bryant’s fundamentals course. Since he began working with him, he feels that he’s seen improvement in himself as an Airman.



“Sgt. Bryant taught me the importance of taking accountability,” Johnson said. “I probably wouldn’t be here without Sgt. Bryant in general.”



Recently, Bryant had the opportunity to meet the Hon. Ravi Chaudhary, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, environment, and energy. Bryant said he felt a sense of camaraderie with Chaudhary, as both had served on the same aircraft.



Despite his setbacks, Bryant says he continues to find satisfaction through his service in the Air Force. As a noncommissioned officer, he cherishes the opportunity to support and mentor Airmen. He believes in creating an environment where his troops never feel like a burden when seeking assistance with unfamiliar situations.



Earlier this year, Bryant took part in Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1, an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise. While taking on the demands of the exercise, he also took the opportunity to teach and guide his Airmen. For Bryant, being able to both contribute to AR 23-1 and promote the growth of his troops was a gratifying experience.



Through challenges and triumphs, Bryant remains committed to the safety and well-being of his fellow Airmen. His passion for the skies and dedication to his craft make him a true inspiration.