NETCOM, Warrant Officer Cohort help honor Soldier’s legacy

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - In the Army, relationships are important. There are people along the way who make a genuine impact in the careers and personal lives of Soldiers, leaders and families. Those are the people whose memories stand the test of time, and whose legacies will live on.



The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) held a Memorialization Ceremony Dec. 1 for the Family and friends of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto “Big Al” A.M. Morrison. Morrison was NETCOM's Senior Communication and Electronic Maintenance Warrant Officer before retiring in 2019. A conference room was rededicated to the Morrison Conference Center in his memory.



NETCOM Command Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell, who helped organize the conference room dedication, expressed the meaning of the event to those in attendance, and those watching virtually.



“We honor one of our Brothers in Arms,” Bell said, “Who happened to be a great friend and mentor to so many people within the Warrant Officer Cohort.”



Bell met Morrison in 2011, and reflected on what made him standout as a warrant, leader and friend.



“We became fast friends and confidants due to our shared love for the cohort and our deep desire to improve common, operational and technical training for the warrant officers across all branches and all three compos [components],” Bell said.



Even though he was an Ordnance Corps Soldier by trade, after his commissioning in 2002, Morrison continually made a positive impact throughout the Signal Corps, and that impact is still felt today.



“He definitely has a lasting legacy,” Bell said. “We are fortunate to bear the fruits of his labor and leadership.”



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin D. Kuhn, Command Senior Electric Maintenance Warrant Officer, the 335th Theater Signal Command, met Morrison over 20 years ago, and spoke on what made Big Al a great warrant officer, but an even better person.



“He was a man that made an impact,” Kuhn said. “He made an impact on Soldiers, NCOs, warrant officers and the officers he worked for.”



As Family, friends and colleagues reflected on the man Morrison was, and the memories they all shared together, NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, shared his heartfelt sentiment on the significance of the event.



“As we reflect on the positive moments we shared and the impact he had, we find a meaningful way to honor his memory and keep it alive through our memorialization of this conference room.”



The memorialization of the conference room was a team effort, and Bell showed his gratitude on behalf of the Warrant Officer Cohort.



“I want to thank Major General Eubank for his unwavering support for this effort,” Bell said. “I [also] want to give a special thanks to Command Sgt. Maj. McCoy for supporting and coordinating this NETCOM initiative on behalf of the Warrant Officer Cohort.”



Morrison’s spouse, retired colonel Shylo Morrison, and Family were in attendance, and expressed her gratitude to the command for their efforts.



“I can’t thank everyone enough for being here today and to the NETCOM Family for honoring Albert in this special way,” Morrison said. “This is truly an honor.”



As she looked into the crowd at the outpouring of support for her Family and late husband, she reflected on what people meant to Big Al.



“Big Al left an impact on everyone he came in touch with,” Morrison said. “It didn’t matter how long you knew him; he treated you like Family and a friend forever. What I admired most was how he cared for people, how he cared for those that helped him along the way throughout his Army career and life. Many of you sitting her today, just know he talked about you often and valued the impact you had on his career. Thank you.”

