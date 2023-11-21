136th Mission Support Group celebrates two exceptional leaders during a change of command ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett | Col. Matthew Groves, 136th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Charles Ewings III 136th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett | Col. Matthew Groves, 136th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Charles Ewings III 136th Mission Group commander (retired) and Col. Glen Sutton, the new Mission Support Group commander bow their heads for a moment of prayer during the joint change of command and retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Ewings retired after 33 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett) (This image was electronically cropped and ethically enhanced to emphasize the subject and does not misrepresent the subject or the original in any way.) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – The 136th Mission Support Group honored two leaders during in a joint change of command and retirement ceremony here Nov. 4, 2023.

Col. Matthew Groves, 136th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Glen Sutton assumed command from Col. Charles Ewings III, who retired after 33 years of distinguished service. Attendees included members of the 136th AW, esteemed guests, and community leaders.



“Today we commemorate the 136th Mission Support Group change of command from one great Texas warrior to another,” Groves said.



Groves highlighted the wide range of career fields within the MSG and emphasized the qualifications of its members.



“The mission support group is a massive organization with more diversity of skillsets and experiences than any other,” he said. “But your diversity is your strength. You approach problems with greater depth and breadth of knowledge, and your great solutions demonstrate superior results.”



Ewings spoke about effective leadership and thanked the MSG service members for allowing him to serve as their leader.



“The right leaders come into your life when you need them,” he said. “You are the logistics; you are the sustainment foundation. Thank you for letting me lead you.”



After Sutton assumed command, he thanked the members of the 136th AW, fellow wing leaders, and his family.



“I’m ready to lead the MSG. Together, we are ready to take our diverse mission sets to the next level,” Sutton said. “We are ready to prepare our future leaders. We are ready to deter war, respond to natural disasters, and serve our fellow Texans.”



Sutton thanked Ewings for paving the way for him to lead such an accomplished group of people.



“You have set me up for great success by leading these great men and women in front of us today,” Sutton said.



Sutton spoke directly to the men and women of the MSG.



“I need your ideas, I need your experience, I need your innovation,” he said.



Finally, to the senior leaders of the MSG, Sutton spoke about conquering the obstacles that lie ahead.



“We have a great responsibility in front of us,” he said. “We get to lead the greatest group in the entire DoD. I look forward to crushing these challenges with you. Our time is now. Let’s go get it done.”