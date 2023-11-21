3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command

1st Cavalry Division Troopers lined up on Cooper Field to bid farewell to their 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, Col. Edward Arnston, while welcoming their new commander, Col. John Gilliam, at a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, 1 December. Gilliam is leaving the brigade after leading them on their tour of Europe during their recent rotation there.



The “First Team’s” commanding general, Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, presided over the ceremony, which included the military traditions of conducting a pass and review while on horseback and passing the unit guidon to the incoming commander.



Arnston, the incoming commander, returned to the Division after serving as the Brigade Operations Officer for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” in 2016. He brings a wealth of experience to his brigade, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Arnston and his wife Tracy have enjoyed twenty years of marriage and bring their two children to Fort Cavazos.



“For young leaders in the formation today, never underestimate the impact that you can have on another Soldier through your personal example,” said Arnston. “I am fired up to join this team of fit, disciplined, and lethal professionals, and will go alongside you as we train to prepare Grey Wolf for its next mission.”



“Grey Wolf” was first constituted on 29 August 1917. The brigade served in multiple conflicts, including WWII, Vietnam, and Operation Iraqi Freedom II. “Grey Wolf” is composed of seven battalion elements, each with its own storied history.



The brigade will begin its next chapter in its long history underneath its incoming commander. “Grey Wolf” stands ready to accomplish its mission, anywhere, at any time, to maintain the global presence of the U.S. Army.



“There’s no doubt that the Grey Wolf leaders and formations know how to fight, and that’s due in no small part to John’s leadership, his energy, and his passion,” said Admiral. “I know the Troopers and Leaders of the Grey Wolf will benefit greatly from Edward’s leadership, his knowledge of combined arms maneuver, and his dedication to leader development.”



“Grey Wolf” bids farewell to the outgoing commander, Gilliam, who has previously served as a company commander and aide-de-camp in the Division. He leaves alongside his wife and their four children.



“Life often works in mysterious ways, it presents you with opportunities you didn’t know you needed or even wanted,” said Gilliam. “I am so incredibly proud of all of you and all that you’ve accomplished over the last 18 months.”

