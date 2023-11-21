USACE releases Sources Sought Notice for Shallow Land Disposal Area

Courtesy Photo | Lower administration trailers being installed at the Shallow Land Disposal Area site...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lower administration trailers being installed at the Shallow Land Disposal Area site in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH --

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is announcing its intent to release a Sources Sought Notice for the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania.



The Sources Sought Notice is issued for the informational, market research, and planning for follow-on remediation services. The anticipated value of the follow-on contract action is $250 - $500 million.



Under the follow-on contract action, the contractor will provide personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, other items, and non-personnel services necessary to perform remediation services. These services must be consistent with those supporting the FUSRAP program and SLDA project site during remediation.



“As we’ve learned more about what’s needed to remediate the SLDA site through our design process, we have determined the $350 million limit on the current contract is insufficient to complete the work. Therefore, to avoid a potential operational stop, we are proactively working to acquire a new contract to enable us to complete the remediation,” said Steven Vriesen, project manager with Buffalo District.



Jacobs Technology Inc. holds the current contract.



Over the last two months, residents near the SLDA site have seen increased construction vehicle traffic, site workers, and equipment. The contractors have completed clearing the overgrown fence line, installed the new lower administration trailers, and started conducting targeted site grading for the new on-site laboratory. Jacobs Technology will continue preparing the site over the next year to 18 months.



Public health and safety remain top priorities for the Corps of Engineers. The USACE is committed to continuing to monitor the site and ensure our workers are safe and well-trained on safety procedures and processes to protect the workers' health and welfare and the community surrounding the site. It is anticipated Jacobs will start physical remediation in the spring of 2025, which includes removal and off-site disposal of contaminated soil and waste as described in the 2007 Record of Decision and 2015 amendment.







Background



The SLDA site, encompassing 44 acres of privately-owned land, is located approximately 23 miles east-northeast of Pittsburgh in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. It is on the right bank of the Kiski River, a tributary of the Allegheny River, near the communities of Apollo and Vandergrift. Radioactive waste disposal operations were conducted between 1960 and 1970 at the site.



As part of work done under Atomic Energy Commission contracts, low-level radioactive materials were produced, primarily for fuel for nuclear-powered submarines and power plants. Disposal operations were conducted by the firm NUMEC, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation, in the early 1960s. In 1967, ARCO purchased stock in NUMEC. In 1971, ARCO sold the stock of NUMEC to Babcock & Wilcox which has changed to BWX Technologies. BWX Technologies is the current owner of the SLDA site.



In 1981, disposal regulations were rescinded, and a 2002 law directed the site be added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program or FUSRAP. The FUSRAP program was initiated to identify, investigate, and clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated because of the nation’s atomic weapons and energy programs.



For more information, visit the Army Corps’ SLDA website: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning- Programs-Project-Management/Key-Projects/Shallow-Land-Disposal-Area/; hardcopy documents related to the study, site testing, and removal plans are available online and at the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Apollo, PA 15613-1397.



For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or e-mail CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.