Polar Plunge fosters unit cohesion at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services personnel jump into the icy waters of Remington Pond on Dec. 1 to promote unit cohesion and wellness. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 1, 2023) -- Members of Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services took a teeth-chattering dip into the icy waters of Remington Pond on Dec. 1. The intent wasn’t to freeze, but to bond.



“The whole purpose of this Polar Plunge is to promote our officer wellness and peer support program,” said Sgt. 1st Class Yulisa Parisi, DES traffic investigator. “It’s a new program we implemented in January and, so far, we have seen a lot of success. It’s about coming together and having that unit cohesion, break that stigma about mental health, and promote overall wellness.”



Parisi said the cold plunge is a lesson in resiliency and how to overcome an uncomfortable situation.



“We thought this would be great for our wellness program, to help people realize that accomplishing and overcoming something this small can help them overcome bigger obstacles in life,” she said. “And not only that, it brings us together and builds that unit cohesion. We bond whether we noticed it or not, and it makes us stronger."



Lt. Scott Ferard, program coordinator, said the Polar Plunge provided a challenge that many DES personnel have never experienced before.



“We go through mental challenges on a daily basis in our jobs, but this was something completely different that we could do together,” he said. “It gives us something to build morale, push each other, cheer each other on, blow off some steam, and do something unfamiliar.”



Ferard said that law enforcement personnel frequently work together through difficult situations in the line of duty, without really knowing the people by their side.



“We want to promote togetherness and wellness amongst each other whenever we can,” he said. “We all have the same job, the same mission, and the same goals, but on top of that it’s important we keep track of one another as well. The program is there to offer support during the hard times we go through – the critical incidents we respond to – so we can talk about the stuff we are seeing.”



Ferard said that having in-house support with people in the same profession has its advantages, but DES also partners with the Employee Assistance Program for additional resources.



At the Polar Plunge, Parisi explained to a group of nearly 40 law enforcement personnel how cold plunges have been used by elite athletes for its recovery and rehabilitation benefits.



“It can help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure,” she said. “You’re going to get a huge adrenaline rush when you jump in, and that shock is going to create a change in your system that, believe it or not, promotes your immunity.”



Detective Erwyn Suruy wanted to take the plunge, but he required the encouragement of his teammates to go through with it.



“I’m extremely cold, but I’m happy I actually went through with it,” he said. “I was kind of nervous. I saw my buddy jump in, and then I got scared. But I had the backing of my peers. It hurt at first, but it was extremely exhilarating."



Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Rosas, with the U.S. Army Special Operations Recruiting Battalion, facilitated the daylong event to allow units and organizations across Fort Drum to participate. Emma Brazeau, a master resilience trainer, said she participated in a plunge last April – when the waters were a little warmer – but this was the first time the entire Fort Drum Ready and Resilient (R2) Performance Center staff jumped in together.



“We specialize in the mental side of performance, so this plunge is right up our alley, pushing the boundaries of what we can do,” she said. “Our body might not want to do it, but it’s the mind that convinces us to test our limits.”



Victoria Blakeslee said it’s a challenge to step outside one’s comfort zone even if there are physical and mental benefits to doing so.



“The worst part was when my fingers became really tingly, almost like a shock,” she said. “It’s like when you get the wind knocked out of you, but there’s no pain in the chest. You have to focus on taking deep breaths. So, the initial shock wasn’t fun, but once you deal with that, you’re OK.”