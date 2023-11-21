US-Polish MARS 23 LFX: An Explosive Display of Interoperability and Security Cooperation

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | The sound of artillery! A HIMARS belonging to the 3rd Battalion, Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | The sound of artillery! A HIMARS belonging to the 3rd Battalion, Field Artillery Regiment, XVIII Airborne Corps, demonstrates its lethal capabilities during the with US-Polish MARS 23 LFX in Toruñ, Poland on December 1, 2023. The exercise included an array of weapon systems across both the U.S. and Polish field artillery arsenal. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

TORUÑ, Poland - In an explosive demonstration of joint capabilities, the Polish 18th Mechanized Division and the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, completed a comprehensive live fire exercise (LFX) at Forward Operating Site Toruñ, Poland on November 29 to December 1, 2023.



Coined the “US-Polish MARS 23 Live Fire Exercise” (MARS LFX), this operation showcased a synchronized effort between the two nations’ armies.



The primary objective of this exercise was to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Polish artillery units while fostering a stronger collaborative partnership. As part of the US-Polish MARS-23 LFX, the training coincided with the Polish Field Artillery and Missile Day, emphasizing the joint commitment to shared goals and commemorating the prowess of Polish artillery.



U.S. Army Cpt. Emily Fields, commander of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment (4-27 FA), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, the exercise unfolded in conjunction with the efforts of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Burril, the brigade fires technician.



"This joint exercise marks a special moment in our ongoing training with the Polish military. It's a valuable opportunity to showcase our interoperability," remarked Fields.



The collaborative effort included the participation of 4-27 FA firing several Paladin M109 artillery systems armed with 155mm M284 cannons for the Polish 18th Mechanized Division. The exercise aimed to bolster joint interoperability and showcase the security cooperation of the U.S. and Polish armed forces.



With a sizable array of weaponry, the joint training featured the integration of various artillery systems. The Polish forces showcased their military power by deploying WR-40 Multiple Rocket Launchers (MRL), the Polish HOMAR-A system, and the K9 Thunder, a South Korean 155 mm self-propelled howitzer adopted by the Polish Armed Forces.



Meanwhile, the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment (3-27 FA), 18th Field Artillery Brigade, and XVIII Airborne Corps joined the exercise from Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The 3-27 FA supported the joint training exercise with high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) firing at strategic objectives. The battalion specializes in providing long-range precision fire capabilities for army combat units.



"The synergy displayed during this exercise underscores the depth of our alliance and reinforces our collective commitment to shared objectives," stated Burrill.



The joint training exercise did not disappoint as artillery units called in air support from two Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons. Combat medics assigned to the 4-27 FA also jumped into the action simulating a casualty evacuation of a Polish soldier onto a Polish PZL W-3 Sokol helicopter from the battlefield.



The exercise not only served as a platform for showcasing the proficiency of the participating units but also played a pivotal role in advancing the collective defense capabilities of both nations. The collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Polish forces have proven instrumental in fostering mutual understanding of defense capabilities and operational efficiency.



Moreover, the event also served as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning. The exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures between the U.S. and Polish armed forces facilitated an environment of shared expertise and continuous improvement.



"We've learned a lot about joint capabilities during this exercise," remarked Fields. "And that's one of my favorite parts of joint training. We're constantly learning how each other works and how to improve each other."



The successful execution of the US-Polish MARS 23 LFX signifies a significant stride towards a more robust and cohesive partnership between the two nations, solidifying their commitment to shared security interests and values.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.