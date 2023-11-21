350th SWW Financial Management team earns ACC award

The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing Financial Management (FM) team earned Air Combat Command’s Major General Alfred K. Flowers Comptroller Organization of the Year, an award given for outstanding achievements in financial management and for significant impact on the mission, as well as effective management of resources for the organization.



The award also recognized the best finance office within the major command for their accomplishments throughout the year.



“I am incredibly proud of my team for stepping up to the challenge,” said Jenna Hyde, 350th SWW/FM comptroller. “Most financial managers are used to walking into established organizations and inheriting battle rhythms, products, etc., but in the 350th SWW financial management shop, we had to create that, and my team rose to the challenge and answered the call.”



The FM team is comprised of two military members and eight civilian employees, responsible for two groups, eight squadrons and three detachments spread across four geographically separated installations.



In a short period of time, the 350th SWW/FM built a high performing team, an accomplishment they should be very proud of, explained U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th SWW commander.



The team embraced mission command, built internal and external collaborative teams, and drove massive change, explained Koslov.



“Our biggest accomplishment has been establishing a positive rapport with both internal and external stakeholders, said Hyde. “We have garnered their trust, by ‘doing what we said we would do, when we said we would do it.’”



The FM team bridged a knowledge and information gap among internal and external stakeholders. Through this, they were able to secure contract awards of $100M which were critical to electronic warfare requirements and furthering the warfighter’s edge in the Electromagnetic Spectrum.



“We’re the financial management team for the newest wing in the U.S. Air Force,” said Hyde. “We take pride in our work and understand the responsibility that we have. Failure is not an option for us. We are both honored and humbled that Air Combat Command selected us as the MAJCOM recipient of such a prestigious award!”



The FM team also managed $27M Civilian Pay for 610 employees and developed FM strategy to maximize incentives, enabling recruitment increase of 40% for hard-to-fill career fields.



"I am incredibly proud of our team and their outstanding achievement,” said Koslov. “Their effective management of resources has had a significant impact on our mission, and I have no doubt that they are one of the best teams out there."

