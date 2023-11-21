Fort Moore celebrates newly renovated military housing

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Fort Moore’s leaders celebrated the completion of its 373rd newly renovated housing unit during a recent open house event on post.



The housing project focused on historical homes built during the interwar era, from 1924 to 1934. Renovations included both exterior elements such as painting, roof replacements, and new energy-efficient windows, and interior features such as the replacement of HVAC systems, removal of radiator heating, bathroom upgrades, painting, and floor refinishing.



“We want to thank you and celebrate this accomplishment to make everyone understand how important it is to improve our housing footprint and our dedication to ensure that we provide our Soldiers and their Families with a high quality of life,” said Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander. “The 373rd home is important, and we look forward to opening these homes to our Soldiers and their Families as they PCS into Fort Moore.”



Mahle and participants conducted a walkthrough at the final renovated home with Rich Foster, the asset manager of The Michaels Organization, which is the installation’s public private housing partner.



“We are honored that Fort Moore has entrusted us with the opportunity to lift the quality of life for Soldiers and their Families,” said Foster. “This project kicked off officially in 2019 and over the past four years 373 of our interwar era homes have had substantive interior and exterior renovations completed.”



The Military Housing Privatization initiative, passed by Congress in 1996, has made it possible for Fort Moore to improve the quality of housing for service members and their families.



“This renovation effort gave us the opportunity to work in 21 separate interwar era unit types and allowed us to gain insights into each home,” Foster said.



Local subcontractors have also been integral to this project, helping with multiple aspects, including replacing over 5,500 outdated windows with new energy-efficient windows.



“This effort has been supported by more than six locally owned subcontracting companies and has helped to provide jobs in the local community,” Foster added.



To date, over $31 million has been invested in renovating 373 historic homes.



“We have always embraced living on post, and we just enjoy the community,” said Mary Elizabeth Hedrick, a Fort Moore resident.

