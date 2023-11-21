NAS Pensacola, ECUA Break Ground on New Water Pipeline

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola leadership and representatives from Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) broke ground on a new water line at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 29.

Spearheaded by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, the NAS Pensacola Public Works Department project is designed to connect ECUA resources to existing NAS Pensacola and Corry Station water infrastructure, serving as a secondary water source if needed.

“This is going to be a huge win for NAS Pensacola,” said Conor Grace, the NAS Pensacola deputy public works officer. “Partnering with ECUA, a local utility provider, really provides a lot more resiliency and redundancy for our utility systems.”

The project The NAVFAC Southeast-driven project, and initiative providing a secondary source of potable water to the NAS Pensacola area of operations, represents an ongoing partnership between the installation and Escambia County.

The partnership between NAS Pensacola and agencies throughout the Gulf Coast is significant, something ECUA Director of Water Production Tom Dawson said is indicative of community attitudes toward the ongoing U.S. Armed Forces presence in the area.

“We have a long history on working with the Navy on several projects,” said ECUA Director of Water Production Tom Dawson. “We have a good relationship and we will continue to have that in the future.”

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority promotes the quality of life throughout the Emerald Coast by providing water, wastewater and sanitation services in an effective and efficient manner.

NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:07 Story ID: 458865 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola, ECUA Break Ground on New Water Pipeline, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.