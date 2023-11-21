Team Moody holds annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Force Support Squadron is scheduled to host the 24th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Moody Field Club, at Moody Air Force Base, Dec. 1, 2023, from 4 - 8:30 p.m.



While inclement weather is a potential factor, the 23rd FSS remains flexible to uphold Moody’s heritage. A live screening of the tree lighting will take place in the club for individuals to watch while sheltered from the weather.



The event will begin with a holiday market, including a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Clause.



“Everyone is away from home and family, and it’s the one time we can connect as a community and be together,” said Jarrod Garceau, 23rd FSS community cohesion coordinator.



The event is meant to bring Airmen on base together during the holiday season, creating stronger bonds to help improve morale.



“It's a Moody Air Force Base tradition – the event has been going for 24 years,” said Dawn Coleman, 23rd FSS deputy support commander. “It's one of those special parts of Moody based around the family and the mission.”



Part of the event’s tradition is to add something new each year. This year, Trees for Troops donated 140 live holiday trees for military members to bring home.



“If somebody wants a live tree this year instead of purchasing one, come out and visit the tree at the event,” Coleman said. “You can walk through and pick out your own tree, or you can tell us ‘tall’ or ‘short,’ and we will bundle it up and put it in your car.”



Whether one wants to knock out some holiday shopping or take a picture with Santa, Airmen and their families are encouraged to attend the event and kick off the holiday season with Team Moody.



For more information about the event, call 229-257-2033.

