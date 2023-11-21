NAVSUP WSS supports FLC Pearl Harbor's hazardous material management program

A team from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support’s (NAVSUP WSS) Hazardous Material and Pollution Prevention Division recently shared their expertise with Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor’s Joint Base Regional Hazardous Material Minimization Center (HAZMINCEN) after a request for support for hazardous material management at the facility.



“NAVSUP Headquarters requested NAVSUP WSS N26’s support to assist in training and remediation of the challenges with FLC Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii,” said Jeff Whitman, NAVSUP WSS Director, Hazardous Material and Pollution Prevention Division. “The concerns included hazardous material storage and compatibility, improper Safety Data Sheet selection, and shelf-life management practices.”



While in Hawaii, the team which included Whitman, Nino Giambrone, NAVSUP WSS Technical Lead, and Ian Miller, Environmental Protection Specialist conducted an internal audit for inventory accuracy of Safety Data Sheets and shelf-life management practices. In addition, the team implemented a new hazardous material storage strategy in Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor’s HAZMINCEN warehouse.



“We re-configured the HAZMINCEN warehouse, ERP storage strategy and moved inventory to appropriate locations,” said Miller. “We also conducted training with HAZMINCEN personnel on Hazardous Material Management systems, storage strategy, Safety Data Sheet selection, and Shelf-Life management.”



The team was able to resolve issues within the Joint Base Hickam HAZMINCEN and provide training to support the personnel. The base continues to work longer-term initiatives to ensure compliance with the NAVSUP Consolidated Hazardous Reutilization Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP).



“Hazardous Material management is important at every installation but extremely important currently in Hawaii due to a major incident with hazardous chemicals in 2021 at Red Hill,” said Whitman. “The work helps ensure that FLC Pearl Harbor and Joint Base Hickam are in compliance with the NAVSUP CHRIMP program and increases safety of human health and the environment.”



"Hazardous Material management is important at every installation but extremely important currently in Hawaii due to a major incident with hazardous chemicals in 2021 at Red Hill," said Whitman. "The work helps ensure that FLC Pearl Harbor and Joint Base Hickam are in compliance with the NAVSUP CHRIMP program and increases safety of human health and the environment."

