U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Conduct Joint Mine Warfare Exercise

ABURATSU, Japan – The U.S. Navy concluded their participation in the U.S and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) bilateral Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 3JA 2023 Nov. 22, off the coast of southern Japan.



MIWEX 3JA is part of an annual series of exercises between JMSDF and the U.S. Navy designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations between the two forces.



“This exercise was a significant opportunity to demonstrate and further develop our mine countermeasure capabilities and strategies in conjunction with our esteemed partners from the JMSDF,” said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, commodore of Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7. “We eagerly accepted the opportunity to further enhance and solidify our already strong rapport with their mine warfare force.”



During the eight-day exercise, participants worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield using unit-level tactics, to include mine hunting, detection and neutralization.



JMSDF Mine Warfare Force and MCMRON 7 commanders worked together throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks for JMSDF and U.S. units. This training allowed all the units to practice communicating and operating in a combined environment and learned to maximize their cumulative mine hunting capability.



Twenty ships from the JMSDF Mine Warfare Force participated, to include a frigate, two ocean minesweepers, two minesweeper tenders and fifteen coastal minesweepers. They were supported by a mine countermeasures helicopter. Approximately 300 U.S sailors participated from the MCMRON 7 staff, Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships USS Patriot (MCM 7) and USS Pioneer (MCM 9), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment 3A.



MCMRON 7, forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is responsible for conducting integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

