Early catch-and-release trout season in 2024 at Fort McCoy opens Jan. 6

A trout caught in an installation stream is shown May 28, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post. Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways.

Wisconsin’s early catch-and-release trout season, which includes Fort McCoy streams and tributaries, opens 5 a.m. Jan. 6, 2024, and continues until 11:59 p.m. May 3, 2024.



Only artificial lures may be used during the early catch-and-release trout season, and all fish caught must be released immediately, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The appropriate Fort McCoy permit, Wisconsin license, and trout stamp are required.



Access to Fort McCoy’s trout streams and tributaries is fairly easy. Rood said many great trout fishing opportunities exist within close proximity of several major roadways on post.



“The early trout catch-and-release season provides a great opportunity for anglers to get outside and pursue trout when there is less angling pressure on the streams,” Rood said. “Electrofishing surveys in the summer and fall of 2023 showed trout abundance and biomass to be well above average for the third year in a row. This results in plentiful numbers of trout for anglers to target, and an opportunity to catch larger brook and brown trout.”



Fishing licenses and permits for 2023 are valid through March 31, 2024. A 2024 Wisconsin

fishing license, trout stamp, and related Fort McCoy permit will be required starting April 1.



Wisconsin fishing licenses can be purchased from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) online at https://gowild.wi.gov. All prospective anglers have to do is create an account at the Go Wild site, select the licenses they need, pay for the licenses, and print them, all online. Fort McCoy fishing permits are only available through the iSportsman automated permit issuance system at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



Fort McCoy natural resources officials have said that many larger trout, such as brook and brown trout, have been caught in the approximately 71 miles of installation cold-water streams and tributaries. They’ve noted trout numbers have been consistently good in Silver Creek, Tarr Creek, and the La Crosse River.



Anglers are reminded to read the Fort McCoy fishing regulation that is on the Fort McCoy iSportsman web site, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



Knowing more about the right ways to practice catch-and-release trout fishing might also help take part in the season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/trout_streams/catch_release.html, offers some of the following tips for anglers to practice for catch and release.



— Release trout immediately.



— Play and land trout quickly. Tired, stressed fish don’t survive well when released.



— Handle trout gently, keeping it in the water as much as possible. Unhooking the trout without lifting it from the water is best.



— Remove hooks with needle-nosed pliers or forceps. Using barbless hooks makes releasing trout much easier.



— If a trout is hooked deeply, cut the line, and release the fish. The hook will eventually dissolve, leaving the trout unharmed.



Additionally, the National Park Service, in discussing catch-and-releasing trout at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/fishing/how-to-safely-catch-and-release.htm, they provided some more advice about how to have the right equipment and tackle for practicing effective catch-and-release fishing for trout.



“The most important aspect of successful catch and release fishing is using appropriate fishing methods and gear for the size and species of fish you’re pursuing,” the website states. “The right tools for the job decrease the fish’s stress and increase its chance of survival after release. … Rod, reel, and line — Use equipment with sufficient power and strength to land the fish quickly. Long struggles on light fishing gear can tire and stress fish unnecessarily.



“Artificial lures or flies — When you use artificial lures or flies, the fish are generally hooked in the lip, making it easier to remove the hook quickly,” the website states. “Single, barbless hooks — Properly sized, single barbless hooks reduce fish handling time and injury. Two hooks can be removed from treble hooks using wire snips or pliers. Barbs can be removed by flattening the barb against the hook shank with needle-nosed pliers or fishing hemostats.”



The National Park Service tips also had good advice when releasing a trout.



“Let the fish fully recover before releasing it,” the website states. “Hold the fish underwater in an upright position or secured in the landing net. Make sure it’s ventilating before release — you should see the gills opening and closing. If the fish has difficulty regaining its strength, then face the fish into the current. The fresh oxygenated water can pass gently over the gills helping the fish ‘catch its breath.’ Let it swim away on its own.



“In fast moving water, consider moving the fish to calmer water where it can recover and swim away on its own,” National Park Service officials stated. “Fast-moving or turbulent water can sweep away or injure a weakened fish. This is particularly important for fish released from a boat in midstream.”



Wisconsin is also having a Free Fishing Weekend on Jan. 20-21, 2024.



“During that time, anglers can fish the early trout season or other waters without a fishing license or trout stamp,” Rood said. “Anglers are reminded that all other fishing regulations remain in effect during the free fishing weekend.”



More information about inland trout fishing is available online at the WDNR website at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/trout. For Wisconsin fishing license rates and regulations, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/outreach/FishingLicenses.



Anglers looking for more information about installation fishing regulations should go to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net, or contact the Permit Sales Office at 608-388-3337.



