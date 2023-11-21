H2F clinic this Saturday to provide ‘tools needed for a successful fitness journey’

Holistic health and fitness experts here will be on hand to discuss healthy eating and sleeping habits, along with physical and spiritual fitness, during an H2F clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cunningham Gym, located in Bldg. 746, on West 11th Street.



According to 1st Lt. Oluwaleke Ajenifuja, an executive officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Engineer Brigade — the unit hosting the event — service members, civilians and their families are invited to attend, and activities will be available for all ages.



“The goal is to provide foundational knowledge about the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness Program to our service members and their families, so that they have the tools needed for a successful fitness journey,” Ajenifuja said.



In addition to the brigade’s master fitness trainers, Ajenifuja said experts from the Armed Forces Wellness Center, along with dieticians and physical therapists with General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s Nutrition Care Division will be on hand to provide body composition information, along with tips for better sleep and stress management.



Sgt. Daphne Weston, a nutrition care specialist at GLWACH’s Nutrition Care Division, said she finds nutrition is viewed by many as “a scary subject.”



“However, we take pride in educating that nutrition is not as complicated as some would think,” Weston said. “We strive in teaching how basic nutrition can make a positive impact, not only to someone’s health but also their quality of life. We are excited to participate in the H2F clinic and help contribute with expanding a positive outlook on health and wellness across the Fort Leonard Wood footprint.”



Weston encouraged service members and Tricare beneficiaries to visit the Nutrition Care Division, located on GLWACH’s basement floor.



“A referral is not needed to make an appointment,” Weston said.



To assist with the spiritual fitness aspect of H2F, Ajenifuja said the brigade will have two chaplains at the event to provide guidance and information.



Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Norman, with 1st En. Bde., said the spiritual side is just as important as the physical, “to maximize your potential.”



“If you don’t have a spiritual side, you’re not whole,” Norman said. “You must consider your physical, mental, spiritual and emotional strengths in order to maximize your potential — each part needs the others.”



Ajenifuja reiterated, “the entire family is welcome,” and children at the event will have opportunities to participate in exercise activities and play a life-size nutrition game. Snacks and prizes will be available as well, though no child care will be offered at the event.



Those interested in attending may register for the event ahead of time, but Ajenifuja stressed registering is not required. Call 573.596.3087, or email oluwaleke.k.ajenifuja.mil@army.mil for more information.

