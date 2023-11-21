FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Nov. 30, 2023



NORAD is Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for the 68th Year



PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Dec. 24, for the program’s 68th year. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.



The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) will launch on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, and new this year, Korean.



The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, to count down the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices. NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on digital media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, and on contributor platforms, Amazon Alexa, Bing, SiriusXM, and OnStar.



On Dec. 24, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask our live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight MST. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.



NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors make this possible:



• Space Base Delta 1

• Acuity Scheduling

• Alaskan NORAD Region

• Agingo

• Amazon Alexa

• Amazon Web Services

• Ansys

• The Arc Pikes Peak Region

• Avaya

• Balsam Hill

• Canadian NORAD Region

• Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence

• CenturyLink

• Cesium

• Christmas in the Park

• Christmas This Year

• Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation

• Continental U.S. NORAD Region

• CradlePoint

• Defense Video & Imagery Distribution Systems

• The Elf on the Shelf

• Haus of Holiday

• Hewlett Packard

• Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo

• IU Globelink

• Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

• Meshbox

• Microsoft

• Microsoft Azure

• Microsoft Bing

• Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific

• NASA Space Place

• Nashville.Net User Group

• Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center

• OnStar

• Package From Santa

• PR Karma

• Print Shop Guy

• Portable North Pole

• Quill Creative Event Design

• Royal Canadian Air Force Band

• SciJinks

• Shirt Stop

• SiriusXM

• Six String Soldiers

• Snowy the Mouse

• Space Foundation

• Together We Stand Foundation

• U.S. Air Force Band

• U.S. Air Force Academy Band

• U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band

• U.S. Coast Guard Band

• U.S. Department of State Family Liaison Office

• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

• U.S. Navy Band Northeast

• U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

• Verizon



NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the United States and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within these airspace.



-30-



NORAD Tracks Santa Press Room



