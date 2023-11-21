DSCC celebrates Marine Corps’ 248th birthday

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Marines, past and present, pose for a photo with Col. R. H. Robinson, commander of the...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Marines, past and present, pose for a photo with Col. R. H. Robinson, commander of the 4th Marine Corps District, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins (center), after the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday ceremony Nov. 8 at the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps was born when the Second Continental Congress met in a candle-lit tavern in Philadelphia to draft a resolution raising a new breed of warfighters in the Revolutionary War.



In the 248 years since, Marines have earned a reputation as the most disciplined and lethal warfighters in the world:



“The safest place in Korea was right behind a platoon of Marines. Lord,

how they could fight!” – Army Maj. Gen. Frank E. Lowe, during the

Korean War



“You cannot exaggerate about the Marines. They are convinced to the

point of arrogance that they are the most ferocious fighters on earth.

And the amusing thing about it is that they are.” Navy Lt. Kevin

Keaney, 1st Marine Division Chaplain during the Korean War



“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a

difference in the world. But the Marines don’t have that problem.” –

President Ronald Reagan, 1985



In honor of this enduring legacy, the Defense Federal Community celebrated the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday with a ceremony Nov. 8 at the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus.



DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins provided opening remarks, touching on her personal experiences.



“The ethos of our Corps has always had a special place in my heart personally, as I am the proud daughter of a United States Marine,” Atkins said. “I remember very clearly the discipline, purpose and commitment that my father exuded both in and out of uniform as a result of his service.”



“Standing here 57 years later from when [my father] entered the Corps, I realize the honor of a lifetime, as a military officer myself, when I was asked [earlier this year] to preside over a basic training graduation at Parris Island in South Carolina,” she continued. “457 young Marines committed themselves that day, to holding the values our nation has fought for.”



Atkins also spoke of the ties between the Marine Corps and the Army, noting that the two services have defended the nation for centuries linked in arms. She cited examples of Marines and Soldiers fighting side-by-side from the Halls of Montezuma in Mexico City and the Battle of Belleau Wood in France to the battles for Fallujah in Iraq and Kandahar in Afghanistan.



“We’ve always stood together, and we will continue for centuries to come,” she said. “That is our solemn vow.”



Attendees had the honor of hearing a reading of the birthday message of the Marine Corps’ 13th Commandant, Lt. Gen. John Lejeune – a birthday tradition that has been carried out since 1921. A video presentation followed, of Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith’s birthday message, before Guest of Honor Marine Col. R. H. Robinson, commander of the 4th Marine Corps District, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, took the stage as the event’s keynote speaker.



DLA Land and Maritime’s senior Marine, Land Customer Operations Division Chief Lt. Col. Jacob Hummitzsch, introduced Robinson and welcomed the 4th Marine Corps District as DSCC’s newest tenant.



“We appreciate the warm welcome that you have provided us here on DSCC and we’re excited to be a part of the family,” Robinson said. “Now that we’re here, I’d like to introduce a little bit about what the 4th Marine Corps District is to the Columbus area and the Ohio area in general.”



“You’ve seen and heard what happens while you’re a Marine,” he said, referencing the previous presentations. “But I want to talk about the battle that happens before that.”



Robinson discussed the challenges faced daily as Marine recruiters identify the next generation of warfighters - from environmental and communication shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conclusion of major combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and the emergence of a more global view of challenges such as climate change.



“But because they are Marines, they persevere, and they win,” he said. “And it is because of what they do that there are Marines in Eastern Europe right now, and there are Marines in the Pacific right now, standing against our adversaries like Russia and China. Those Marines don’t get to those places without the actions that occur in our local communities.”



Robinson further discussed the challenges faced in recruiting before sharing a call to action.



“Help your local Marines deal with the life of it, no matter how trivial. No act of kindness will go unappreciated,” he said. “Help them build relationships in the local community. Advocate for them.”



Robinson then reminded all Marines in the audience to help each other live up to their core values and to remember that Marines are a family team, moving shoulder to shoulder towards an objective.



“Feeling an obligation to the Marines to the left and right of you is who we are; it is our strength, and it is why we win.”



The celebration concluded with a traditional cake cutting ceremony, which serves as an annual renewal of each Marine’s commitment to the Corps, and the Corps’ commitment to the nation’s quest for peace and freedom worldwide.



As is custom, the first piece of cake was presented to the guest of honor, Robinson. By tradition, the second piece was presented to the oldest Marine present, DLA Maritime Supplier Operations Contract Specialist Gary Rodgers. And symbolically, a third piece was passed from Rodgers to the youngest Marine present, Private First Class Aloje Kalok, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young of the Corps.



Rodgers entered the Marine Corps in 1966 as a combat engineer demolitions expert. He served two tours in Vietnam and is both a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient for his heroic actions while serving with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. Rodgers took two bullets while dragging two injured Marines to safety during an operation in “Dodge City” south of Da Nang.



Kalok enlisted in the Marine Corps in July of this year, having just recently completed basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina. He is currently assigned to Marine Corps Recruiting Station Columbus and will head to the School of Infantry for Marine Combat Training in the near future.



Marine Maj. Brian Rosko, deputy for DLA Land Customer Operations Industrial Support and Planning Division, served as master of ceremonies, Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Matthew Smith provided the reading of Lejeune’s message, Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin rendered the National Anthem, and the Marine Corps Recruiting Station Columbus Honor Guard presented the Colors.