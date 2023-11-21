US Army TACOM/DLA Provisioning Sync fosters ongoing collaboration

Photo By Cindy Pray | Relationship building through a shared purpose was the foundation of a Tank-automotive...... read more read more Photo By Cindy Pray | Relationship building through a shared purpose was the foundation of a Tank-automotive and Armaments Command/Defense Logistics Agency Provisioning Sync at the Detroit Arsenal Oct. 4. The sync, hosted by TACOM, brought together senior leaders and subject matter experts from TACOM Integrated Logistics Support Center, DLA, DLA Land and Maritime, the Army’s Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support, and PEO Ground Combat Systems. From left: PEO CS & CSS Deputy Executive Director Andrew DiMarco, PEO CS & CSS Program Executive Officer Army Brig. Gen Samuel "Luke" Peterson, TACOM ILSC Executive Director Mark Colley, PEO GCS Assistant PEO for Logistics Mario Nieto, DLA Logistics Operations Logistics Information Services Director Renee Hubbard, and DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson. see less | View Image Page

WARREN, Michigan – Relationship building through a shared purpose was the foundation of a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command/Defense Logistics Agency Provisioning Sync at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan, Oct. 4.



The daylong meeting, hosted by TACOM, brought together senior leaders and subject matter experts from TACOM Integrated Logistics Support Center, DLA Land and Maritime, DLA Logistics Operations, the Army’s Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support, and PEO Ground Combat Systems for a roundtable discussion on how the agencies can work together to optimize support system supply chains.



TACOM, a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command, manages the Army's ground equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment. If a Soldier drives it, shoots it, wears it or eats it, chances are that TACOM sustains it. TACOM partners with DLA Land and Maritime to procure and stock design stable consumable sustainment items for the Army and the respective PEO offices also partner with DLA for long term sustainment contracts.



Roundtable topics included current projects and operating trends, cataloging and provisioning support, leveraging the commercial sector, the importance of engineering data alignment, and life cycle sustainment pathways – all under a reoccurring theme that collaboration is key.



“The Army is increasing its operational tempo supporting systems in Ukraine, so the demand for parts is increasing - going back to where it was pre-COVID,” said PEO GCS Acting Deputy Program Executive Officer Brian McVeigh. “What can we do now to make sure that we’re pre-working the contracts with DLA to cut down the waiting time and get items when and where they’re needed?”



With changes in digital engineering, a high demand for items not seen in decades, and an increasing tie-in with the commercial sector, questions asked and discussed were, “What is our strategy, what are our risks, and how do we move forward collectively?”



TACOM ILSC Executive Director Mark Colley described how digital design advancements allow for increased accuracy for provisioning parts, but said a downside is that it also allows for design changes to be made almost instantaneously.



“Approaching the changes in designs that are happening so fast is going to be challenging, but it’s also an opportunity to excel,” he said, highlighting the importance of alignment among the agencies.



Alignment in business processes and contractual requirements is critical for getting parts to the warfighter when they need them.



DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson emphasized the need for ongoing collaboration to solve problems early and mitigate risk through a mutual understanding between contractors and government personnel regarding expectations of data requirements.



“We need to engage our industry partners with one face of the government,” Watson said. “It’s important that we align our strategies and expectations and make sure that both sides of the equation understand so we can put it clearly into our contracts.”



“There should never be a gap between communications once we start engaging on a system,” he added. “There’s got to be a regular drumbeat.”

At the end of the day, the group set action items to move forward collectively.



“What I’m really taking away as an action is a provisioning guidebook – not trying to reinvent the wheel, but when a program is being discussed that’s the time to say, ‘Here’s what the scope looks like – we put it all in there and we lock that document in,’” Colley said. “If we follow this standard, then we’re synced and locked in from a longevity perspective,” emphasizing it has to survive leadership changes and organizational structure adjustments.



The sync concluded with a reiteration on the importance of communication to continue the strong partnerships among the agencies.



“We all know in this business that relationships matter,” said Army Brig. Gen. Samuel "Luke" Peterson, PEO CS & CSS program executive officer. “It is together that we can get on the same sight picture and work through any challenges to best support the warfighter.”



“I’ve learned that I need to be available to sister agencies and that’s what we’re doing here,” he added. “I’ve had great conversations with [DLA Land and Maritime Commander Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins] as well, and I look forward to future collaboration.”



Watson echoed this sentiment and elaborated on DLA Land and Maritime’s commitment to the mission.



“We are here to serve and support. We are here and we’re all in to make these programs successful for our warfighters out there. That’s what we do,” he said. “We’re a very dedicated workforce – mostly veterans – that all feel very tied to the mission.”