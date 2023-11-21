Civilian Deployers: Program fuels desire to serve, professional growth

Courtesy Photo | Nick Staufer, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime strategic planner, deployed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nick Staufer, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime strategic planner, deployed to Kuwait as the Defense Logistics Agency Support Team-Middle East operations officer in April 2022. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio - When Nick Staufer began his career with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, it wasn’t a question of whether he would enter the ranks of the Civilian Expeditionary Workforce – it was only a matter of when and where.



In fact, deploying was nothing new to the Army veteran. He had already deployed three times to Afghanistan as an infantryman assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



After separating from the Army in 2018, Staufer was accepted into the DLA Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence Program. It was then that he learned he may have the opportunity to deploy again.



“I accepted the position in the PaCE program to establish myself, however continuing service to my country was a bonus,” he said. “I knew I wanted to learn more about DLA as well - what we do, not just here in Columbus, Ohio - but to actually get back out there and see the warfighter in action and how we support them.”



Staufer graduated from the program in 2020 as a quality assurance specialist and was promoted to a business process analyst shortly after. With a desire to return to Afghanistan, he began coordinating with the DLA Land and Maritime Deployment Readiness Office.



Once he was accepted as a candidate, a process he described as ‘lengthy but well worth it’ followed. This included getting a security clearance, a medical clearance, an official passport, a government travel card, and completing a series of online training courses. Staufer said it took almost six months to complete everything and he recommends starting the process a year out in case there are delays with medical waivers.



“It’s important to know that you don’t have to be perfect,” he urged. “I don’t want anyone who wants to deploy to think they cannot because they have X, Y, or Z conditions, or because they are older...Don’t disqualify yourself.”



“It takes time and due diligence, and you have to be proactive,” he added. “No one is going to hold your hand through the paperwork to get there. If there are issues with your background or medical history, much of that can be overcome. But you have to put in the leg work to get there.”



By the time Staufer completed all requirements to deploy, the war in Afghanistan had ended. That meant returning there was not an option – Kuwait however, was. In April 2022, he deployed to Kuwait as the Defense Logistics Agency Support Team-Middle East operations officer.



Time in-theater



Staufer said most of his days in Kuwait were fairly structured. He worked Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was a cycle of wake up, work, work out, and sleep, but each day brought different circumstances and opportunities to expand knowledge, build relationships and support the warfighter.



“We were in a shared workspace, literally embedded with the customer,” Staufer said. “We knew what they needed, when they needed it because we were out there being proactive and actually facing the customer where they were.”



“Many times, our customers know we provide things, but they don’t know the scope and depth of our capabilities,” he added. “But when we are out there with them, we have the opportunity to share that knowledge.”



Staufer said that serving on a DLA Support Team was a learning experience for him as well. He gained a deeper understanding of the intricate facets of the DLA enterprise and how each of the six major subordinate commands work in support of the warfighter, something he said can’t be done to the same degree sitting stateside at an MSC.



He said the deployment also allowed him to see the fruits of his labor.



“I would recall procurement requests I’d done in Columbus and then see the items in Kuwait on a Humvee,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”



During his deployment, Staufer had the opportunity to travel in-theater, providing a platform for significant accomplishments.



The Army was building a remote site in the middle east and ensuring access to food and water was a priority. Staufer and another DST member accompanied the Army for a site survey during the early planning stages.



“I was able to bring information back to DLA and say, ‘This is what they are doing, here are the future requirements, let’s start postering.’ As a direct result of our work, we were able to ensure the site had food and water upon stand up,” he said.



Staufer also joined Army leaders on a DLA Distribution site visit in Bahrain where they toured a DLA warehouse showcasing the Agency’s vast capabilities.



“If they don’t know what we can do, they can’t use us to our full potential,” Staufer said. “We do so much across theater, and we took it upon ourselves to go see our customers and show them what we can do.”



When asked about the most difficult aspect of deploying, his answer was simple – leaving family.



“Deploying was the easy part - I just worked. I didn’t have to grocery shop, plan my day, worry about the car – nothing like that,” Staufer said. “The hard part was being away from family.”



Staufer said it’s important to have a strong support system at home. His wife, Alexandria, a recruiting and placement human resources specialist in the DLA Land and Maritime PaCE program, had already been through two of his military deployments but said the separation, albeit familiar, never gets easier.



“I was worried at first because my only experience was with his military deployments," she said. “But when he went to Kuwait, I was able to know exactly when he was leaving and coming back."



Daily texting and weekly FaceTime brought comfort to them both throughout the six-month separation.



Returning home



Staufer returned to Columbus in October 2022 and the first item on his agenda was to spend time with his family. DLA Land and Maritime encourages this by awarding its civilian deployers 40 hours of leave upon return.



Staufer credits his deployment for career progression, opening new doors to success.



He was awarded a Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for his accomplishments in-theater, and soon after, he received a promotion to serve as the strategic planning representative for DLA Land and Maritime at the Agency Synchronization Operations Center at DLA Headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. As an ASOC liaison officer, Staufer is the primary touch point between DLA Land and Maritime and the rest of the Agency and military services.



“I am a prime example of how a deployment can progress one’s career,” Staufer said. “All that I learned about DLA enterprise wide, I’d like to think qualifies me for my position now at headquarters because I can speak on the whole enterprise while advocating for [DLA] Land and Maritime.”



Staufer said he does not plan to do another deployment because he wants to keep those spots open for others – those who are committed to DLA Land and Maritime and want to better themselves and the Agency. The Staufers may, however, make it a family affair.



“My wife is interested in doing one. We will see what unfolds when she graduates the PaCE program,” he said. “I am fully supportive either way.”



For now, Staufer is content where he is and grateful for the deployment experience that helped bring him there.