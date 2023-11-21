Walter Reed’s Café 8901 Remains Open for Business Amid Kitchen Upgrades

Café 8901, the main dining facility at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, remains open for business, amid kitchen repairs.



According to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Russell Jarvis, the chief of facilities, personnel from the base’s fire department alerted facilities crews that an issue with the restaurant’s main kitchen ductwork needed repairs, prompting Café 8901 managers to curtail preparing hot meals in that kitchen.



“We are providing cold options for the staff and visitors on a takeout or dine in basis, with no reduction in service for hospitalized patients opting for hot meals,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alicia Valdez, the chief of food operations at Café 8901.



Just a few days prior to shifting to a cold service menu, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region director, and Walter Reed director U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, and the rest of the hospital's leadership bowed their heads in prayer before serving immaculately prepared roasted turkeys with all the trimmings for the annual Thanksgiving Meal held in Café 8901.



Enthusiastic staffers and visitors still congregate at Café 8901, ready to swap stories while feasting on stout deli sandwiches or an array of festive salads.



When running at full tilt, Walter Reed’s food operations feed about 3,000 people a day Monday through Friday, providing nearly round-the-clock service.



On a regular basis, Café 8901’s dietitians and chefs conduct menu meetings, review customer satisfaction surveys, and stay abreast of the best practices in the food and beverage industry. The goal is to provide patients and patrons with an array of delicious, nutritious food choices in an atmosphere that gives diners a “time-out” before they “time-in” to the balance of their day.



The most popular food stations inside Café 8901 include the World Bistro, Fit and Flavorful, the Chef’s Table, and the Grille.



“Our menus are more diverse than what you might find in other military settings,” said Kevin Lamont Moses, Sr., a food service worker who customizes meal plans for diabetics, seniors, and other patients with dietary preferences.



Operations managers remain cautiously optimistic that kitchen repairs will be made within the next several weeks - but are prioritizing the health and safety of staff before restoring hot meal options.



According to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), an ideal kitchen environment should be between 70°F and 75°F with 50% relative humidity. These experts say cooking produces grease, steam, smoke, heat, and in some cases other byproducts such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which could detrimentally affect the well-being of staff.



Operations managers must comply with the highest industry standards to ensure that Café 8901’s ventilation systems are good to go before restoring hot meal favorites such as the Caribbean Bar’s Cuban flavored shredded chicken – drizzled with cilantro sauce and paired with savory sauteed rice.



“We’re all looking forward to returning to full operational status,” shared Valdez.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 12:55 Story ID: 458788 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed’s Café 8901 Remains Open for Business Amid Kitchen Upgrades, by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.