Navy Senior Enlisted Marketplace Fills Critical Gaps at Sea

The Navy filled 97 percent of the master chief petty officer billets advertised in MyNavy Assignments during the inaugural cycle of the Senior Enlisted Marketplace.



The first round of the Senior Enlisted Marketplace ended Oct. 27, 2023, and included more than 530 screened senior chief petty officers and 66 master chief petty officers who competed for and filled 225 of 232 priority master chief jobs.



The Senior Enlisted Marketplace, announced in NAVADMIN 261/22, operationalizes billet-based advancement where advancement-eligible senior chief petty officers and current master chief petty officers compete for top billets. This process better aligns Sailor talent with unit job requirements and seeks to advance Sailors who are committed to staying Navy. The change also aims to reduce disruption to Sailors, families, and commands when Sailors are realigned to positions that match their paygrade outside of their normal permanent change of station timelines.



“Senior Enlisted Marketplace provides an incentive to advance and then place our most experienced leaders where we need them the most. Our Navy needs enlisted leadership where the fight could be and where the tempo is the highest. Senior Enlisted Marketplace helps us accomplish that,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “The first round helped fill 141 sea-duty billets and 84 billets ashore—all mission critical jobs that require specific leadership and expertise.”



Prior to implementing the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, the Navy averaged fewer than 15 master chief petty officer sea-duty billets filled per cycle.



The new process began with the Fiscal Year 2024 Active-Duty Master Chief Petty Officer Advancement Selection and Senior Enlisted Marketplace screening board. The board issued a merit reordered list of advancement-eligible E-8s who then competed in MyNavy Assignment for E-9 jobs.



Sailors participating in the Senior Enlisted Marketplace can submit up to seven applications per cycle. This round, of the more than 550 eligible Sailors who submitted 1,127 applications, 21 master chief petty officers and 204 senior chief petty officers filled billets available.



Advancement-eligible senior chief petty officers who are screened to compete in the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, but do not select for a higher paygrade billet will be allowed to compete within MyNavy Assignments up to 24 months before they are required to be re-screened.



In time, billet-based advancements will become the standard for E-5 through E-9 Sailor using the Detailing Marketplace and Advance to Position opportunities.



For more information on the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Senior-Enlisted-Marketplace/.

