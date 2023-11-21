ACC leaders gather to discuss delivering power of contracting to Army of 2030

Photo By Ben Gonzales | Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler (second from left) speaks to the contracting professionals...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler (second from left) speaks to the contracting professionals at the Army Contracting Command Fall Senior Leader Forum as Joseph Giunta, Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono and Michelle Sanner look on Nov. 28 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Beeler is the ACC commanding general, Giunta is the acting ACC deputy to the commander, Saorrono is the ACC command sergeant major and Sanner is the director of overseas operations. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (Nov. 30, 2023) – Army Contracting Command leaders from across the enterprise assembled for their annual fall Senior Leader Forum to share best practices and coordinate operations to advance command priorities Nov. 28 through 30.



Led by Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono, the ACC command sergeant major, Joseph Giunta, the acting ACC deputy to the commanding general, and Michelle Sanner, the ACC director for overseas operations, more than 70 contracting professionals from around the globe gathered to discuss how to improve contracting operations and build future readiness for the Army of 2030.



“Army contracting professionals currently support operational missions and exercises in 18 countries, working daily to bring the power of Army contracting to our mission partners around the globe,” Beeler said, who leads the command with more than 6,000 members located at 100 locations. “Predictive and precision acquisition support is crucial in delivering modernized warfighting capabilities to the Army of 2030 and today. Our Senior Leader Forum allows Army contracting professionals to build relationships, discuss and learn cross-level organizational management best practices and to hear expert-level guidance from senior leaders to equip them with the knowledge and network to ensure warfighters have premier contracting support.”



The forum focused on three primary priorities each day. The first day ACC leaders talked about how they are taking care of people as well as looking at best practices through the enterprise, the second day focused on the command’s readiness and modernization efforts, and the last day of the forum will discuss the small business efforts.



In fiscal 2023, ACC officials executed more than 121,000 contract actions valued at $90.4 billion to deliver people, readiness and modernization outcomes to the Army. As the Army’s principal buying agent, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to fight and win today.



“What I find most important about the Senior Leader Forum is the in-person connections I make. I meet and make lifelong friends and supporters that I can reach out to for help anytime,” said Danielle Moyer, the executive director of ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. “I also enjoy all the topics from across ACC that I can implement at ACC-APG.”



Mary Drayton, the acting deputy executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal echoed those comments. “Every time the ACC senior leaders and subject matter experts gather and invest time in partnerships across the enterprise our organization is strengthened,” she said. “All the participants are passionately and freely exchanging innovative approaches to some of our most complex problems which is critical to our ability to contribute to achieving national objectives. Every year this forum gets better and its more and more evident that ACC senior leadership is committed to taking care of people, process improvement, and delivering capabilities to our warfighters in the multi-domain operations.”



About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.