311th AMU conducts high-power engine immersion demonstration

The 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducted a high-power engine run maintenance immersion exercise on November 16, 2023, here.



This demonstration offers an in-depth look for non-F-16 maintainers and non-maintenance personnel from across the base into the high-power maintenance procedures essential for ensuring the F-16 Viper’s operational readiness and peak performance, demonstrating the full capability and power of the aircraft engine.



“A high-power engine run is needed to check the operation of the engine and aircraft systems,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Holcomb, 311th AMU specialist section chief. “This exercise usually takes place prior to the return of service of an aircraft after maintenance has been completed, troubleshooting pilot-reported discrepancies or during training events. ”



At the heart of the immersion demonstration is the emphasis on the complex nature of F-16 maintenance, highlighting the critical role of skilled maintenance personnel who inspect and repair various components of the aircraft.



“We use this opportunity to showcase what we do and what’s unique to maintenance and our engine troops,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jenna Kuperberg, 311th AMU assistant officer. “I think it’s awesome that we can bring in other groups and personnel across the base because so often we get very focused on the one job or purpose that we serve towards the bigger mission.”



Testing the engine’s performance at high power setting is important for ensuring the aircraft’s ability to operate effectively in combat situations. It is crucial for verifying the engine’s performance and its ability to provide the necessary power for combat maneuvers therefore maintaining combat readiness and development of its fighter force structure.



“Being able to provide a live demonstration of the engines thrust capabilities gives members from the around base a little more knowledge of what we do here,” said Holcomb. “It brings perspective to our unit as a whole and not only displays Holloman’s mission, but also the big mission across the Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US by A1C Michelle Ferrari