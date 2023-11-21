Col. Xavier Colon represents USAREC at ACTE awards banquet

Photo By Alun Thomas | Col. Xavier Colon, commander, 5th Recruiting Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Command,...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Col. Xavier Colon, commander, 5th Recruiting Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, smiles as he receives applause from over 400 members of the Association of Career & Technical Educators (ACTE) at their annual awards banquet, Nov. 29, Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom, downtown Phoenix. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – U.S. Army Recruiting Command leadership attended the Association of Career & Technical Educators (ACTE) Awards Banquet, Nov. 29, Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom, Phoenix.



Appearing on behalf of USAREC was Col. Xavier Colon, commander, 5th Recruiting Brigade, who talked to over 400 ACTE members about the importance of the program, and to reinforce the Army’s commitment to excellence in career and technical education at the Army-sponsored event.



The ACTE is the nation’s largest not-for-profit education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers. ACTE provides advocacy, public awareness, and access to information on career and technical education, professional development and tools that enable members to be successful and effective leaders.



Colon presented awards to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACTE, programs that exemplify the highest standards, and organizations that have conducted activities to promote and expand ACTE programs. This was the first year the U.S. Army sponsored the Career Guidance Award given out at the banquet.



Colon said education and access to schools are critical to the success of Army recruiting and feels the ACTE helps improve the nations students.



“The first thing I tell my recruiters is talk to the school career counselors. We start from there,” Colon said. “Our connectivity with the ACTE community helps get our nation better.”



“ACTE is laying the groundwork for the next generation of our military … thank you for all you do on behalf of the Army community,” Colon concluded.