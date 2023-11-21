Patrick SFB Families recognized as recipients of 2023 General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Capt. Tiffany Crick, USSF executive officer to the vice commander and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Capt. Tiffany Crick, USSF executive officer to the vice commander and her family pose with the family of late retired U.S. Army Gen. Norman Schwarzkop at Raymond James Stadium, Florida. Nov. 23, 2023. The 8th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Award was awarded to Crick during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service Game and honors the service and sacrifice of military families. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — As part of the National Football League’s Salute to Service program, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in conjunction with the Schwarzkopf family and USO of Central Florida, presented the General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Award to two families assigned to Patrick Space Force Base on November 12, 2023.



U.S. Space Force Capt. Tiffany Crick, USSF executive officer to the SLD 45 vice commander- support, her husband Avtandili, and daughters Athena and Alexandra were selected as the first-ever award winners from the United States Space Force. Staff Sgt. Jonne Cadua, 45th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, his wife Nathally and son Levi were awarded as the representatives of the United States Air Force.



This award honors the extraordinary dedication and commitment of service members and their families who demonstrate the core values of their respective services while sharing in the sacrifices for our country.



“This award was incredibly humbling and surreal,” said Staff Sgt. Jonne Cadua. “My family and I were not expecting to be selected out of the countless others who deserve the same recognition as we did. This is a blessing, and we are thankful to be recognized in this way.”



Gen. Schwarzkopf believed the strength, commitment and resiliency of a nation’s fighting force does not come about without the support and encouragement of those around them.



“Our family has had our share of tribulations (handling a pandemic, transitioning to change, moving, etc.), but through these challenges, we become stronger – as individuals and as a family, together we can overcome anything,” said Crick. “To be recognized as the Military Family of the Year was a true honor and testament to our family’s solidarity.”



Crick lauded the inspiration of the Schwarzkopf family and their drive keep the General’s legacy alive through recognizing others.



“I am inspired how they keep Gen. Schwarzkopf’s legacy alive by hosting these events and awarding military families,” said Crick. “It was an honor, and it was a fantastic way to educate and demonstrate to my daughters on the importance of service and sacrifice.”



The Cadua and Crick families, along with award winners from the other services, were recognized during the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ football game and watched the remainder with Super Bowl XXXVII MVP, Dexter Jackson in the NFL’s Salute to Service Suite.



“The whole event was memorable and a once in a lifetime experience,” said Cadua. “It was humbling to meet the Schwarzkopfs family, knowing that they were alongside a legendary figure in Gen. ‘Stormin’ Norman’ and his distinguished military service and journey.”



Congratulations to the Cadua and Crick families, Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Doby and family from the U.S. Army, Master Sgt. Gustavo Valdez and family from the U.S. Marine Corps, Capt. Ron Malloy and family from the U.S. Navy, and Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan & family from the United States Coast Guard.