Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold October 2023 town hall meeting with workforce

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 26, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger reviewed his first year in command, and gave perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and others gave a presentation Oct. 26, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation.



Messenger reviewed his first year in command and gave perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



