    Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold October 2023 town hall meeting with workforce

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold October 2023 town hall meeting with workforce

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and others gave a presentation Oct. 26, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation.

    Messenger reviewed his first year in command and gave perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:05
    Story ID: 458741
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold October 2023 town hall meeting with workforce, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

