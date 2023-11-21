U.S., International space professionals take part in Schriever Wargame 2023 at Air Force Wargaming Institute

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet | Schriever Wargame 2023 participants compare notes March 24, 2023, during the wargame...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet | Schriever Wargame 2023 participants compare notes March 24, 2023, during the wargame held at Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. The wargame brought together more than 350 military members from eight nations at the Air Force Wargaming Institute to take part in the two-week wargame, which ended March 31. SW 23 participants engaged in scenario-based planning exercises designed to improve strategic and operational decision-making in order to strengthen national and multinational priorities. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Tyrique Barquet) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala -- The Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command recently completed a two-week wargame at the Air Force Wargaming Institute, bringing together senior civilian and military leaders, planners, and space system operators from eight nations.



The Schriever Wargame 2023, or SW23, explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict, challenging approximately 350 U.S and international participants to coordinate space systems, cyber capabilities, and doctrinal concepts to achieve objectives and maintain a peaceful space domain.



According to STARCOM officials, the wargame, which ended on March 31, 2023, presented a global scenario depicting a notional peer competitor seeking to achieve strategic goals by conducting multi-domain operations.



"Hosting our war game at AFWI is a huge win for the Space Force and STARCOM," said Brian Raymond, executive director for wargaming for STARCOM’s Space Delta 10. "The unparalleled resources and skilled personnel available here are truly exceptional."



Over the two-week wargame, participants engaged scenario-based planning exercises designed to improve strategic and operational decision-making in order to strengthen national and multinational priorities.



“Schriever Wargame offers a venue for key international partners to explore critical space issues together,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Wood, Canada’s team lead. “The wargame facilitates the type of discussion and reflection that encourages creative solutions for problem sets.”



The AFWI not only helps the Space Force, but it also assists other military services develop effective strategies and train personnel. The center's simulations have helped the military to identify weaknesses in its current approaches and to develop new tactics and technologies that better address the challenges of modern warfare.



The AFWI is part of the Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education at Air University.



“We have about 10 different sponsors, such as combatant commands, numbered Air Forces and joint services that need support, which results in about 35 wargames a year,” said Lisle Babcock, AFWI director of wargaming.



“What we're doing is providing decision makers with the opportunity to wargame through decisions as part of the Joint Planning Process to see what the ramifications of those actions are, so they don't make those same mistakes when we actually have to go to war.”

The event at the AFWI was a testament to the power of international collaboration and cooperation. Bringing military members from different nations together for SW23 showed that complex challenges can be overcome by working toward a common goal. As the Department of the Air Force and the other services continue to face new and evolving threats, AFWI remains an integral component of the DOD’s mission to protect the nation and its interests.