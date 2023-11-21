USACE Command Chaplain visits Hawaii wildfire first responders

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office on Maui, supporting the 2023...... read more read more Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office on Maui, supporting the 2023 Hawaiʻi Wildfire Response Mission, had the honor of hosting Corps of Engineers Chaplain Col. Geoff Bailey, Nov. 21-24, 2023. “I came here to check on and provide support for the Hawaii wildfire mission team,” said Bailey. “I chose Thanksgiving specifically because it's a time when people would miss being home with friends and family. I figured it was an ideal time to be here to care for them then.” see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Geoffrey Bailey visited USACE first responders assisting in the Hawaiʻi Wildfires federal response, Nov. 21-24, 2023. The volunteers spent their Thanksgiving holiday working to help the communities of Kula and Lahaina recover from the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that ravaged those towns.



Chaplain Bailey visited the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui, and then traveled to Lahaina where he met with Quality Assurance Specialists and stopped by the Emergency Field Office.



At the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Bailey participated in cultural training led by Cultural Advisor Mehanaokala Hind. The training helps USACE first responders understand and follow the traditional cultural practices of Hawaii while executing the Consolidated Debris Removal Program on Maui.



“I came here to check on and provide support for the Hawaii wildfire mission team,” said Bailey. “I chose Thanksgiving specifically because it's a time when people would miss being home with friends and family. I figured it was an ideal time to be here to care for them then.”



Bailey was on Maui over Thanksgiving where he conducted a service that morning at the Lahaina EFO and then traveled to the Kihei RFO and conducted another service and attended the USACE Thanksgiving observance that afternoon.