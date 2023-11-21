Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air University Emphasizes ‘Prepping the Line’ Initiative

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, reinforced the U.S. Air Force’s "Prepping the Line" initiative in memorandum to AU commanders, commandants and directors on 11 August.

    The memo, entitled “Prepping the Line (Front-Line Leader Development),” explains how the supervisor-specific Job Qualification Standard initiative provides a structured approach and certification for new front-line supervisors. In order to develop the Air Force we need, the JQS aligns with expectations outlined in the Enlisted Force Structure to prepare and certify front-line supervisors to embody leadership qualities.

    “The JQS is designed for Total Force supervisors and is essential to developing the requisite skills for our next generation of warfighters,” said Tullos.

    Air University commanders, commandants and directors are encouraged to ensure all new supervisors are certified using the Supervisor JQS within six months of assuming their duties. Using the will oversee the certification of new supervisors using the Supervisor JQS within six months of assuming their roles.

    “The JQS content serves as a foundation,” Tullos said. “Commanders are encouraged to incorporate additional relevant material to support their unit’s mission and development plans.”

    Additionally, this initiative supplements Professional Military Education and guides supervisors in developing, caring for and mentoring others.

    Read the Air University Prepping the Line memo (11 August 2023)

    For more information visit: Air University Foundational Resources website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:01
    Story ID: 458717
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Emphasizes ‘Prepping the Line’ Initiative, by A1C Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enlisted
    Memo
    Air University
    Prepping the line
    JQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT