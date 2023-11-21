Doc Jargon explains how azimuth migrated off the navigation lanes

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m here at Fort Riley for my first duty assignment and just got back from the field. We did some navigation training and had to do an azimuth check. I totally understand that an azimuth check gives you the data you need to make sure you are still going in the right direction. But later in the exercise I heard the platoon sergeant shout to the troops who were building up the encampment to stop what they were doing and check their azimuth.



Can you tell me why the sergeant would use that term on something not related to navigation? I want to understand what he was telling them.



Sincerely,

Slightly Lost





Dear Slightly Lost,



I don’t think you are lost at all. Good catch on a word that is swiftly becoming part of our military jargon lexicon. This time it brings with it some of the original meaning. As an azimuth is a check of your direction in a navigation exercise — or in real-life maneuver, it is also a great word to convey another idea. The platoon sergeant was stopping that group from doing something wrong and giving them an opportunity to check their instructions and start again. Therefore, they were doing an azimuth check on the task at hand.



I hope that explains it and thanks for pointing out another way to use the term.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

