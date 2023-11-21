Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jonathan Pennington

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jonathan “JPenn” Pennington, a Program Manager on the District Support Team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division supports the Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission as the Emergency Support Function #3 team lead.

    As the team lead, Pennington overseas the day-to-day operations for tasks such as debris removal, temporary housing construction and restoration of critical utilities and facilities.

    “It has been a privilege working with the team and our partners to help the families and community who were impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui,” said Pennington.

    USACE
    Maui
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Emergency Support Function #3

