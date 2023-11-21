Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jonathan Pennington

Jonathan “JPenn” Pennington, a Program Manager on the District Support Team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division supports the Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission as the Emergency Support Function #3 team lead.
As the team lead, Pennington overseas the day-to-day operations for tasks such as debris removal, temporary housing construction and restoration of critical utilities and facilities.
“It has been a privilege working with the team and our partners to help the families and community who were impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui,” said Pennington.
