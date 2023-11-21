Holiday Resilience: How TRICARE Supports Your Mental Health

Photo By 1st Lt. Rhonda Brown | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Henry, a aircraft and rescue Marine with...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Rhonda Brown | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Henry, a aircraft and rescue Marine with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, unloads Christmas trees from the truck during Trees for Troops at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2022. Trees for Troops provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to service members in all branches of the military. MCAS Cherry Point has been included in the Trees for Troops Program for 14 years to show appreciation to service members away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.



For many people, the holiday season brings expectations of joy. But for some, the holidays may be a time of stress, sadness, or isolation. Life events like the deployment of a spouse, the loss of a loved one, and complex family dynamics can affect how we feel during the holiday season.



“The holidays can affect us in ways that aren’t aligned with how we think we’re ‘supposed’ to feel,” said Dr. Krystyna Bienia, senior policy analyst at the Defense Health Agency. “This can lead to what some people call the ‘holiday blues.’ But the holiday blues may also indicate that your mental health needs attention. It’s important to seek help as soon as you notice you aren’t feeling like yourself.”



TRICARE encourages you to focus on your mental health during the holidays and throughout the year. There are steps you can take and resources you can use to manage the holidays. Remember, you’re not alone, and help is close at hand.



1. Practice self-care



Don’t ignore self-care during the busy holiday season. Be intentional about making time for yourself. Try to:

• Get enough sleep.

• Eat healthy meals.

• Avoid alcohol and recreational drugs.

• Add more movement or exercise to your daily routine.

• Engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy.

• Spend time with people who will offer emotional support.

• Volunteer at an organization that’s meaningful to you.



2. Be proactive



If your go-to stress relievers aren’t working, you may need to seek extra support.



The Brandon Act is one entry point for active duty service members (ADSMs) seeking help. This law enables service members to request a referral for a mental health evaluation through a supervisor or commanding officer.



Additionally, Department of Defense (DOD) DOD Instruction 6490.08 puts procedures in place to maintain confidentiality for those who seek mental health or substance use disorder treatment. This instruction aims to balance patient confidentiality with a commander’s need to know certain information.



If you aren’t an ADSM, you can make an appointment with a mental health provider without a referral. Need help finding a provider? Use the Find a Doctor tool. You can also call your TRICARE regional contractor. Learn more about getting mental health care with your TRICARE plan.



3. Know your mental health resources



DOD and the Military Health System offer many resources for you and your family:

• The Psychological Health Resource Center can help you find resources near you. Call the resource center at 866-966-1020.

• Military OneSource provides non-medical counseling at no cost. Call 800-342-9647 to talk to someone confidentially.

• Military Family Life Counselors support service members, family members, and survivors with confidential non-medical counseling. Contact the Military and Family Support Center to get started.

• The Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can help you with mental health concerns. Call 800-874-2273 and choose option 1 to speak to a nurse

• Chaplain services may be available at your military hospital or clinic.



If you’re a veteran, you can find out how to access VA mental health services.



TRICARE covered mental health services

You and your provider may decide that you could benefit from regular mental health visits. If you have TRICARE Prime and go to a network provider, you don’t need a referral or pre-authorization for outpatient mental health (except psychoanalysis) and substance use disorder care.



Depending on your needs, many treatment levels may be available to you:

• Office-based outpatient treatment

• Partial hospitalization programs

• Psychiatric residential treatment centers

• Inpatient treatment



Telemental health services are also part of your TRICARE benefit. You can connect securely with your provider using your computer or phone. Go to TRICARE Mental Health Resources to learn more.



