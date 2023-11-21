USTRANSCOM delivered 54,000 pounds of aid to Gaza

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III carries 24.5 metric tons, more than 54,000...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III carries 24.5 metric tons, more than 54,000 pounds, of humanitarian supplies to provide vitally needed medical supplies, warm clothing, food and nutrition assistance to the people of Gaza from undisclosed locations throughout the Middle East. In a coordinated effort between the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Air Force began transporting life-saving supplies to help thousands of people amid the humanitarian pause to provide critical assistance to Palestinian civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — In coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Central Command, U.S. Transportation Command flew more than 54,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza on Nov. 28, 2023.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft delivered medical supplies, clothing and food and nutrition assistance to Egypt, where they were unloaded and moved to Gaza via ground transport. This aid is in addition to the more than 500,000 pounds of food assistance delivered by the United States last week alone.



USTRANSCOM is often called on to provide humanitarian assistance globally by land, sea and air at the speed and scale necessary to support crises at a moment's notice.



"I’m proud of the exceptional performance and dedication of the entire TRANSCOM team, and for navigating a challenging and dynamic strategic environment, particularly in support of our allies and partners in the Middle East," said Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander.



This delivery is part of the $100 million humanitarian package the President announced in October, which will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and essential needs.



