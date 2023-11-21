Fort Rucker BOSS helps Wiregrass community

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- Soldiers in the Fort Rucker Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program spent more than 2,586 hours volunteering in the community last year.



Their efforts earned them recognition in the form of the 2010 President's Volunteer Service Award.



The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes individuals, Families and groups that have achieved a certain standard measured by the number of hours of service over a 12-month period or cumulative hours earned over a lifetime.



Why did BOSS volunteers spend so much time helping the community'



It's interaction with the community and each other that keeps volunteers coming back, according to Evy Bludsworth, BOSS Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, advisor and deputy director DFMWR.



"Some of our projects are small, some are big," she said. "It's just about giving back to the community.



"Community Service has just exploded these last few years," Bludsworth said. In 2006 Boss counted 328 hours of community service. Then in 2007 that total jumped to 1,067 hours. In 2008 the total community service hours were 1,650, and 2009 saw 2,020.



The President's council on Service and Civic Participation was established in 2003 to recognize the contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor Americans who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to voluntarily serve.



In his letter to the Fort Rucker BOSS Program, President Barack Obama said, "Your volunteer service demonstrates the kind of commitment to your community that moves America a step closer to its great promise."



"There are three pillars to BOSS," Bludsworth said. "There is Quality of Life, Recreation and Leisure, and Community Service."



She said the Community Service target for an installation Fort Rucker's size is one project a quarter, that's four projects a year.



"We did 17 last year," Bludsworth said, "But we don't look at the target, we look at what our soldiers want to do for the community."



She added the Soldiers seem to have more fun interacting with the community and each other during these projects than they do on recreational trips.



Everyone is invited to participate in BOSS volunteer projects, said Bludsworth. Thinking that BOSS is just for single Soldiers is a big misconception.



"We certainly have married Soldiers and even civilians help out," She said. "It is about the community coming together."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2011 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 11:56 Story ID: 458704 Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Rucker BOSS helps Wiregrass community, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.