USS STOUT Honors Ship Sponsor with Junior Officer of the Year Award

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, November 16, 2023 – The guided-missile destroyer USS Stout had the privilege of welcoming Capt. (Ret.) Ed Boorda and Cmdr. (Ret.) Brenda Boorda onboard on Thursday, November 16th, 2023, to present the ship’s first annual Bettie Boorda Junior Officer of the Year Award to LT Vincent Zehentbauer for his commitment to USS Stout in assuming the role of Weapons Department Head while serving as a 2nd Tour Division Officer after the unplanned gap in the position.

Capt. and Cmdr. Boorda are the son and daughter-in-law of the 25th Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Jeremy “Mike” Boorda, and USS Stout Ship Sponsor, Mrs. Bettie Boorda. Bettie christened Stout during the ship’s christening ceremony on October 24th, 1992, and her daughter-in-law Brenda now performs the duties of Ship Sponsor Representative after Bettie’s passing in 2020.

“My mom was the sponsor of the ship, the person that breaks the bottle of champagne across the bow for the commissioning,” started Capt. Boorda. “She is part of the life of the ship forever. She’s passed away, and her representative is my wife, Brenda, and she’ll fulfill that function because, for the life of the ship, her spirit is still with us in some way,” he added.

Capt. Boorda also spoke on his experiences in the Navy and touched on his father’s career, achievements, and advice.

“The Navy was there before you got there, the Navy is going to be there while you’re there, and the Navy is going to be there after you leave. The biggest impact that you’re going to have in your career is on the people that you lead,” Capt. Boorda advised the crew, quoting his late father.

The Bettie Boorda Junior Officer of the Year award will become an annual award given to a Stout Junior Officer who exemplifies the core values of the Navy, USS Stout, and Adm Boorda’s family.

“Keep my mother-in-law in your thoughts,” concluded Cmdr. Brenda Boorda. “She was a great lady. She definitely went through a lot of trials and tribulations…and as far as we’re concerned, she’s in the spirit of the ship.”

During the awards ceremony, Commanding Officer Cmdr. Walker also recognized Stout’s Blue Jacket of the Year, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dakota Gutierrez, Junior Sailor of the Year, Gas Turbine Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Seth Thelen, and Sailor of the Year, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Timothy Stover.

