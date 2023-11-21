SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Tyler Burnham greets Marines at a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by the Single Marine Program, at the Cherry Point Public House, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 23, 2023. The SMP provides various recreational activities, community engagement, and social events to promote camaraderie for Marines and sailors aboard Cherry Point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington) see less | View Image Page

The holiday season officially kicked off during a Thanksgiving celebration aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The holiday event was planned and coordinated by MCAS Chery Point’s Single Marine Program who sought to bring Marines and sailors that stayed behind for the holiday, a chance to eat and enjoy with friends at the Cherry Point Public House, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 23, 2023. Volunteers served turkey, ham, side dishes and desserts as well as to-go meals for any Marine unable to attend. Games and door prizes were available for participants to build camaraderie and esprit de corps during the holiday season.