Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration

    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The holiday season officially kicked off during a Thanksgiving celebration aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The holiday event was planned and coordinated by MCAS Chery Point’s Single Marine Program who sought to bring Marines and sailors that stayed behind for the holiday, a chance to eat and enjoy with friends at the Cherry Point Public House, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 23, 2023. Volunteers served turkey, ham, side dishes and desserts as well as to-go meals for any Marine unable to attend. Games and door prizes were available for participants to build camaraderie and esprit de corps during the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:42
    Story ID: 458686
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration
    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration
    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration
    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration
    SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Thanksgiving
    MCAS Cherry Point
    SMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT