The holiday season officially kicked off during a Thanksgiving celebration aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The holiday event was planned and coordinated by MCAS Chery Point’s Single Marine Program who sought to bring Marines and sailors that stayed behind for the holiday, a chance to eat and enjoy with friends at the Cherry Point Public House, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 23, 2023. Volunteers served turkey, ham, side dishes and desserts as well as to-go meals for any Marine unable to attend. Games and door prizes were available for participants to build camaraderie and esprit de corps during the holiday season.
|11.29.2023
|11.29.2023 10:42
|458686
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|10
|0
This work, SMP Hosts Thanksgiving Celebration, by LCpl Lauralle Walker
