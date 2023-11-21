Army Captain Veronica Wright: A Leader Working to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Military Health

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Army CPT Veronica Wright is paving a...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Army CPT Veronica Wright is paving a commendable path for her military career. Currently in her fourth year of the Combined Internal Medicine and Psychiatry Residency Program, Wright holds not one, but two key roles. She is both the Chief Resident of her program and also presides as the chairperson of the Graduate Medical Education Committee's (GMEC) Sub-Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), being recognized for the work she's doing. see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Army CPT Veronica Wright is paving a commendable path for her military career. Currently in her fourth year of the Combined Internal Medicine and Psychiatry Residency Program, Wright holds not one, but two key roles. She is both the Chief Resident of her program and also presides as the chairperson of the Graduate Medical Education Committee's (GMEC) Sub-Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).



The Importance of DEIA in Healthcare Education



Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) are values increasingly recognized as crucial in various sectors, including healthcare education. For Wright, these values are more than just popular buzzwords – they form the foundation of her work. She champions an inclusive approach in healthcare education to reduce bias, promote fair treatment, and ensure accessibility to all, regardless of their background.



A Revolution in Resident Education - The GMEC DEI Curriculum and Health Equity Rounds



Three years ago, under Wright's leadership, the DEI committee successfully developed a five-module DEI curriculum for the hospital’s resident and fellow trainees. This program is designed to familiarize them with core concepts of DEIA, thereby integrating these principles into their educational journey.



Also, Wright personally developed what she says is a “unique curriculum aimed at addressing healthcare bias and structural discrimination within the Internal Medicine Residency Program.” The curriculum, "Health Equity Rounds", analyzes real patient cases from the inpatient ward or clinics at Walter Reed, for provider bias or indications of structural discrimination.



A Grant to Create Impact on a Larger Scale



Underscoring the importance and success of her initiatives, Wright was recently awarded a $40,000 grant by the Academic Alliance for Internal Medicine. This grant will support the consolidation and expansion of both the GMEC DEI Curriculum and the Health Equity Rounds Curriculum, applying them to military Internal Medicine Residency Programs across the nation in a one-year-long health equity project.



This noble initiative, if successful, “has the potential to significantly impact Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) on a broader scale, addressing health disparities within military health services,” said Wright.



Applauding Her Success: A Nod from Leadership



Walter Reed’s Chief of Staff, Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelley Elmore, recently highlighted Wright’s significant DEIA efforts. “I want to highlight the DEIA work you are doing, the grant, and help you attain your goals. Keep up the great work,” Elmore said in an email to Wright.



A Proud Child of Military Parents Aimed at Making a Difference



Understanding the military's nuances and the associated healthcare system is nothing new to Wright, having been born in Vicenza, Italy to Army parents. With the most significant amount of her life spent in the Seattle-Tacoma area, she considers herself a “military brat.” But with her efforts to improve military health equity, she's shaping herself to be much more – a leader.



With four years of military service under her belt, Wright remains motivated to make a difference within the military health system, focusing on reducing health disparities among military healthcare beneficiaries. Her nomination for Junior Officer of the Quarter (JOQ) speaks volumes about her exceptional commitment to this cause.



In Wright, Walter Reed and the military health system as a whole, have a promising leader committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable environment that positively impacts healthcare outcomes. Her story is demonstrative of her commitment to service, equity, and excellence. Her efforts serve as a shining example of the transformative power of DEIA in healthcare.