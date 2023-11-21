403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Tsuyoshi Nakazato – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

Tsuyoshi Nakazato is a vehicle driver at the Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa Transportation Motor Pool. Mr. Nakazato is responsible for the safe transport of passengers and distinguished visitors by van and bus while on Okinawa. Mr. Nakazato takes great pride in his service and especially enjoys transporting visiting commanders and distinguished visitors, as evidenced by his long record of safe driving and excellent customer service skills. We recognize and thank Mr. Nakazato for being such a great representative of our organization.



Hometown:



Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



I have been working for the Army for 18 years, since 2005.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



Making dough at Pizza Hut on Camp Kinser about 20 years ago.



How long have you been in this position?



For about 18 years.

Tell us about your job and what you do:



I’m proud to be the commander’s driver and I transport personnel. I also transport cargo.

What other duties are you responsible for?



To carry out the mission with safety.

What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?



Driving the commanders. I believe that I have been able to meet their needs.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?



The bosses create a comfortable work environment.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I like nature so I like to paddle canoes on the river.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I have a license as a real estate transaction agent. I would like to make use of this qualification in the future.

